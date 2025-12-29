The cast of Diff'rent Strokes today: where are they now?

It's been nearly 40 years since Diff'rent Strokes aired its series finale, ending a celebrated eight-season run for a sitcom that was not afraid to blend humor and heart with heavy subjects and tragic realities.

The show premiered in 1978 and was a ratings juggernaut during its run, first on NBC from 1978-1985, and then on ABC for a final season, concluding in March 1986.

Recurring "Diff'rent Strokes" cast member Melanie Watson passed away at the age of 57

The lives of its stars changed immensely when the show went to air, although their paths have gone in very different directions since then. On December 26, Melanie Watson, who played recurring character Kathy Gordon, passed away aged 57.

Similarly, we've lost some of the members of Diff'rent Strokes' cast, while others have continued their work on screen. Here's where the main cast members of the show are today…

© Getty Images Conrad Bain aka Phillip Drummond Park Avenue millionaire Phillip Drummond was played by Conrad Bain, already an established sitcom star by that point thanks to his work in Maude. He achieved further fame after the show for his main role in the short-lived sitcom Mr. President. He appeared in bit parts throughout the '80s on TV, plus the 1990 movie Postcards from the Edge and a 1991-92 Broadway production of On Borrowed Time. After a final (uncredited) 2011 appearance on the procedural Unforgettable, Conrad passed away in 2013 aged 89, survived by his three children with late wife Monica.

© Getty Images Gary Coleman aka Arnold Jackson Gary Coleman became a household name as the smart-talking and adorable Arnold Jackson, but his life after the show was anything but a dream. He became a worldwide sensation thanks to appearances on TV throughout the '80s and '90s, and leading box office successes like On the Right Track (1981) and Jimmy the Kid (1982). However, in 1999, a decade after suing his parents and business manager for misappropriation of assets, he filed for bankruptcy. He was also plagued by health troubles (depression, heart surgery) and legal issues (assault charges and a short-lived marriage to Shannon Price involving domestic assault allegations). In 2010, aged 42, Gary tragically passed away after an accident at his home resulted in an epidural hematoma.

© Getty Images Todd Bridges aka Willis Jackson Todd Bridges, now 60, is the only surviving original cast member from the show. He has continued to act on TV and in movies, his most recent credit being in the 2024 TV movie Christmas in the Friendly Skies. His most notable roles since Strokes include playing the character of Monk on Everybody Hates Chris (2007-09), and as one of the hosts of World's Dumbest… (2008-12). Todd also faced brushes with the law, especially involving substance abuse. He began using as a teenager on the show, and after multiple arrests throughout his early 20s, he quit in 1993. Todd is now a committed father of two and since 2022, he's been married to designer Bettijo Hirschi.

© Getty Images Dana Plato aka Kimberly Drummond Dana Plato became a recurring cast member for its final two seasons after becoming pregnant with her son Tyler through rock guitarist and future husband Lanny Lambert. The couple tied the knot in 1984 and divorced in 1990. She was married to actor Scott Atkins for a month in 1996. Her work after the show tended to lean more erotic and adult, in an effort to distance herself from teen idol Kimberly Drummond. However, while on the show, she struggled with drug and alcohol abuse. In 1991, she was arrested for robbing a video store, and again in 1992 for forging a diazepam prescription. In May 1999, a day after appearing on The Howard Stern Show, Dana died of an overdose of prescription drugs aged 34. In 2010, her son tragically committed suicide aged 25.

© Getty Images Charlotte Rae aka Edna Garrett Charlotte Rae may have only been a member of the main cast for the show's first two seasons, but her career hit bigger highs when Strokes spin-off The Facts of Life premiered in 1979. Her leading turn made her a star, even earning a Primetime Emmy nomination. Since then, her most notable roles include the fantasy series The Itsy Bitsy Spider, 101 Dalmatians: The Series, ER and an episode of Girl Meets World in 2014, her final role. In 2018, Charlotte passed away at the age of 92, leaving behind a successful legacy on screen and stage.

© Getty Images Mary Jo Catlett aka Pearl Gallagher Mary Jo Catlett, now 87, had a prolific career on stage before being cast on Strokes, especially originating the role of Ernestina in Hello, Dolly!. She has appeared in several shows since Strokes, including That's So Raven and General Hospital. It was in 1999 when Mary found her most prolific role, cast as the long-suffering driving teacher Mrs. Puff in SpongeBob SquarePants, a role she has inhabited continuously since 1999, not only on the main show but also its various spin-offs and theatrical productions. She has even received an Annie Award nomination for her work, the first main cast member to do so.