You won’t recognize this beloved ’80s child star in new photo at 49

From the spirited kid you knew and loved to proud father and now doting grandfather, this iconic 1980s star is not the one you might remember.

Once a tiny kid on TV, Danny Cooksey first melted hearts on the hit sitcom Diff’rent Strokes, where he played Sam, the best friend of Gary Coleman’s Arnold. Appearing in 48 episodes from 1984 to 1986, he quickly became one of TV’s most adorable young talents.

His trajectory shifted dramatically when he landed a role in a popular movie franchise. At just 14, he played Tim in Terminator 2: Judgment Day, alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger. He recently reminisced with TheArnoldFans.com: “It was such a big production… It was awesome. I actually lived in the area where it was filmed.”

© Getty Images Danny was a child star

“So about a week or so before I started, I was driving to school…" Danny remembered. "Then I got the call and realized that the damn production was T2.”

After those early successes, his career continued to flourish, particularly in voiceover work. He worked on Nickelodeon shows like Salute Your Shorts, and animated series including Tiny Toon Adventures, 101 Dalmatians: The Series, Dave the Barbarian, and The Lorax. He became a steady, behind-the-scenes presence in kids' media, even if his face became less familiar.

© NBCUniversal via Getty Images Danny and co-star Gary Coleman

Danny's personal life has taken many turns too. A few years ago, he revealed on Instagram that he is a grandfather. His first grandchild arrived in 2022, when he posted a heartwarming snap with his daughter, Zoe Leigh Huish, confirming the joyful news.

© Instagram Danny and his granddaughter

At 49, Danny’s roles now extend far beyond the screen. He’s a proud father to two children – Zoe, 27, and Jackson, 14 – and has embraced his role as grandfather with open arms. While he doesn't post often, his rare public updates focus on family, creativity, and the quiet moments of his life.

Danny's no longer the boy with a mullet or the voice behind childhood cartoons. He's a person grounded in family, love, and legacy. These days, he prefers to stay out of the spotlight.

© Ron Galella Collection via Getty Danny opted for a quieter life

Danny’s evolution from child star to voice actor to grandfather paints a rich and meaningful portrait of his life. It’s not the Hollywood arc of constant fame, but one that feels a little more honest, and maybe even more admirable.