Call the Midwife ushers in 'whole new era' with big change to BBC drama in season 15

Listen up, Call the Midwife fans! The BBC has announced it's almost time to return to Nonnatus House for season 15 – and by the looks of the first pictures, it's set to usher in a whole new era of social change.

The new season, which lands on UK screens on 11 January, picks up after the dramatic events of the two-part Christmas specials and is set in 1971.

As someone who's seen a sneak peek of the first episode, I can promise you it has all the heartwarming, joyous and, at times, very moving elements that make this show one of the BBC's most successful and long-running series to date.

Plus, with a new era unfolding in the 1970s, there's plenty of new drama for the midwives to contend with, including the Women's Liberation movement, medical advancements and the question of where Nonnatus House sits within a modernising NHS.

WATCH: Call the Midwife season 15 first look

Intrigued? Keep scrolling to find out more about the new season…

© BBC / Neal Street Productions / Olly Courtney Season 15 is coming to UK screens on 11 January Call the Midwife season 15 update Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Call the Midwife's official page announced: "NEWS! The midwives are on their way!! The countdown has begun to our Series 15 premiere, and soon you'll be able to watch our latest stories! Xxx" It continued: "Viewers in the UK can see our series opener on Sunday 11th January on BBC1, while viewers in North America will be able to catch up with the latest events at Nonnatus House on 22nd March on PBS. "Over the next two weeks, we'll be bringing all the latest exclusive news and interviews as we count down to the big day, so make sure to check back in! Oh, and don't forget to catch up with our Christmas Special before the new series starts! X "Call the Midwife. The New Series. January 11th on BBC1 – March 22nd on PBS. xx"

© BBC / Neal Street Productions / Olly Courtney Judy Parfitt reprises her role as Sister Monica Joan What is Call the Midwife season 15 about? As the show takes viewers into the 1970s, the nuns and midwives must navigate a whole new world as they bring new life into Poplar. Plus, loyal fans will be pleased to hear that Helen George, aka Trixie, is back for good from America this season. The first episode's synopsis reads: "The Nonnatus team grow increasingly concerned for the welfare of four young children. Sister Catherine faces her first solo delivery, and the midwives attend a women's lib meeting."

© BBC / Neal Street Productions / Luke Ross Renee Bailey and Linda Bassett return as Joyce and Phyllis Who stars in Call the Midwife season 15? The beloved characters are once again brought to life by Jenny Agutter as Sister Julienne, Judy Parfitt as Sister Monica Joan, Linda Bassett as Nurse Phyllis Crane, Helen George as Trixie Aylward, Stephen McGann as Dr Patrick Turner and Laura Main as Shelagh Turner. They're joined by Annabelle Apsion as Violet Buckle, Cliff Parisi as Fred Buckle, Natalie Quarry as Rosalind Clifford, Renee Bailey as Joyce Highland and Molly Vevers as Sister Catherine. Rounding out the cast are Rebecca Gethings as Sister Veronica, Zephryn Taitte as Cyril Robinson, Christopher Harper as Geoffrey Franklin and Max Macmillan as Timothy Turner.

© BBC / Neal Street Productions / Luke Ross Season 15 explores the Women's Liberation movement What have the cast and creators said about Call the Midwife season 15? Reflecting on creating what's set to be another stellar season, showrunner Heidi Thomas said: "Series 15 of Call the Midwife is one of our most exciting to date, and I loved every moment of writing it. Not only is the show now set within my own living memory – every time I see the Turner girls' outfits, I get a jolt of recognition – but 1971 sees the dawn of a whole new era."

© BBC / Neal Street Productions / Olly Courtney Jenny has played Sister Julienne since the show's first season in 2012 Meanwhile, Jenny Agutter, who has played Sister Julienne since the show's inception in 2012, said: "I can't believe that we're on series 15 because in many ways, it feels like no time at all. It's 15 years of my life and how many changes there have been in my life in that time. "Then, looking at the series – all the changes there have been in those 15 years as well. Social, economic, artistic, scientific and medical – all of those things change in the 15 years that we see on screen, which for me has always been the exciting thing about doing it." She continued: "It's interesting because the series is always 50 years behind us and one's looking at it from a distance, and at the same time, you're comparing it with the world that you're in now, which is another world completely."

Call the Midwife returns to BBC One in the UK on 11 January and on PBS in the US on 22 March.