You can live in Call the Midwife's converted chapel for £47,667 pcm - and it has a cinema room

Most people would relish the opportunity to experience the grandeur of a royal residence like Buckingham Palace or live in a beautiful manor house like Chatsworth House. Realistically, neither of those are an option, but we do have the next best thing. The incredible chapel that features in popular TV series Call the Midwife as the Nonnatus House nunnery is currently available to rent - and its interior is even more beautiful than you might think.

Scenes from the BBC series were set in a Grade II listed chapel located in Mill Hill in north London which was originally part of the St Joseph's College complex. Now, it is listed on Foxtons as a four-bedroom property to rent for £47,667 pcm - and from the photos of the interior, we can see why!

Set in a whopping seven acres, the 8,000 sq ft luxurious home features its own gym, a sauna and steam room, and a cinema room with a huge flat-screen TV - all the ingredients needed to relax after a long week at work.

One of the most remarkable features of the chapel is the largely open-plan ground floor nave, which is lined with engraved marble pillars, pretty archways and circular stain glass windows running the length of the room, flooding it with natural light - not to mention the 45 ft vaulted ceiling. The pictures show it currently functions as an open-plan living area, complete with a custom-made plush velvet semi-circle-shaped couch, dining table and chairs and large rugs covering the herringbone wood flooring, all of which follow a muted grey and cream colour scheme. Located just off the nave is the sleek grey kitchen, which appears to have four ovens, a mini chandelier and a long island unit with a seating area at one end. The open-plan space, extensive work surfaces and proximity to the dining area make it ideal for entertaining guests.

While the guest bedroom is kitted out with floor-ceiling glass windows that overlook the grand reception area, the spacious master comes with a walk-in-wardrobe and en suite. If that's not enough to get you rushing to book a viewing at the chapel conversion, there is also an orangery with exposed brick walls and porthole windows leading onto private courtyard patio, a mezzanine music room plus gated concierge services. Swoon!

It's hard to believe all of this is available in such close proximity to the centre of London. So you can keep your day job before heading home to live out your Call the Midwife dreams - what more could you want?

