'Mind-blowing' Ruth Jones drama hailed as one of the best Harlan Coben series yet

Netflix is carrying on its annual tradition by ushering in a brand new Harlan Coben adaptation for the new year. Kicking off the slate for 2026, the streamer has officially dropped all eight episodes of Run Away, a thrilling mystery series starring James Nesbitt, Ruth Jones and Minnie Driver. Following its debut on 1 January, fans have already devoured the show in one sitting and followed up with early reactions on social media. So, is Run Away worth a watch? Here's what viewers are saying…

© Ben Blackall/Netflix Ruth Jones stars as private investigator Elena

What are viewers saying about Harlan Coben's Run Away?

While the show has sparked mixed reviews, the response on X (formerly Twitter) has been largely positive. "@HarlanCoben did it again! What a wonderful story/show. Mind blowing," wrote one. "Run Away is absolutely outstanding, one of the best Harlan Coben series. Fool Me Once was really not that great but this one is the redeemer," declared a second. Meanwhile, a third raved: "Wow this new Harlan Coben is the best one yet #Runawaynetflix."

WATCH: Run Away – Trailer

Among the most common complaints, however, some fans noted that the story could have played out in fewer episodes, while others took issue with the ending (rest assured, no spoilers here). "Just finished #Runawaynetflix!!! It was a nice watch but I didn't like the ending. I don't want to spoil anything but it's worth your time," remarked a viewer. "Finally finished #Runawaynetflix. Could have been 6 episodes, it did not need to be 8 episodes and there were way too many storylines going at once," tweeted another.

What is the show about?

Adapted from Harlan Coben's 2019 novel of the same name, Run Away follows Simon (James Nesbitt), a suburban father desperate to reconnect with his runaway daughter, Paige (Ellie de Lange). Devastated after spotting Paige in a park, and on drugs, Simon becomes more determined than ever to bring his little girl home, but when Aaron Corval (Thomas Flynn), a young dealer connected to Paige, turns up dead, Simon finds himself thrust into the same dangerous world that Paige has been living in. Helping Simon in his search for his daughter, Ruth Jones appears as Elena, a private investigator, while Minnie Driver stars as Simon's wife, Ingrid. Rounding out the cast, Alfred Enoch stars as Isaac Fagbenle, the detective leading an investigation into Aaron's murder.

© Ben Blackall/Netflix James Nesbitt and Elle de Lange as Simon and Paige

Elaborating on the show's central themes, Coben told Tudum: "Run Away is about family — about what we will do to keep our family intact, what secrets we keep within our family, and what secrets we keep as a family. Every time you walk past the house, there's a whole universe that goes on behind that door and none of us have a clue what it is."

Run Away is currently available to stream on Netflix.