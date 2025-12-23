You won't want to miss Gavin and Stacey star Ruth Jones' new drama this festive period

It's become a New Year's Day tradition to binge-watch Netflix's latest Harlan Coben adaptation, and 2026 is no different. But this time, the cast is led by James Nesbitt (The Missing, Cold Feet) and Gavin and Stacey star Ruth Jones, who, after hanging up Nessa's black bob wig and leather skirt in The Finale last year, is taking on a very different role as a private investigator.

The eight-part series, inspired by Coben's 2019 novel of the same name, follows a man named Simon, whose life imploded when his daughter Paige ran away. When he eventually finds her, Simon's attempt to bring Paige home quickly escalates into shocking violence. After losing her for the second time, Simon is determined to find his daughter. But his search leads him to a dangerous underworld and threatens to unearth deep secrets.

© Ben Blackall/Netflix Ruth Jones and James Nesbitt star in Run Away

Why I'll be tuning in

As a longtime Gavin and Stacey fan, I can't wait to see Ruth Jones take on the role of private investigator Elena Ravenscroft. It's a huge departure from her iconic character Nessa, the fiercely loyal best friend of titular character Stacey, whose ambiguous past, catchphrases and deadpan humour have made her a fan-favourite character amongst viewers.

Plus, Netflix has a great track record when it comes to adapting the works of Harlan Coben, which are always full of twists, turns and red herrings. Run Away comes after 2025's Missing You and 2024's Fool Me Once, both of which were gripping thrillers that made for the perfect New Year's Day binge-watch – and a good excuse to lie on the sofa all day, nursing any residual hangovers and polishing off the chocolate selection boxes leftover from Christmas.

WATCH: The trailer for Run Away

What is Run Away about?

The series stars James Nesbitt as Simon Greene, who had the perfect life with his wife and children until his eldest daughter, Paige, ran away. So when he finds her, vulnerable and strung out on drugs in a city park, he finally has the chance to bring her home.

The synopsis continues: "But it turns out she's not alone, and an argument escalates into shocking violence. In the aftermath, Simon loses his daughter all over again, and his search to find her will take him into a dangerous underworld, revealing deep secrets that could tear his family apart forever."

© Ben Blackall/Netflix Ruth plays private investigator Elena Ravenscroft

Ruth Jones plays Elena Ravenscroft, an ex-police firearms officer turned private investigator.

On whether the Stella actress was looking for a role different from her iconic Gavin and Stacey character Nessa, Ruth said: "I'm never actively 'looking' for a role - I just take life as it comes. I was thrilled and intrigued when Quay Street [Productions] contacted me about being in a Harlan Coben adaptation. I was on a cruise with my mother, and I did a zoom interview for the job with Harlan and Nicola – it was bizarre being in the middle of the Atlantic talking about the work of firearms officers! Both [screenwriter] Danny [Brocklehurst] and Harlan are such incredible writers. It's an honour to be in something they've both written."

Who else stars in the show?

James Nesbitt and Ruth Jones lead an impressive cast of stars, which includes Minnie Driver (The Serpent Queen, Good Will Hunting) as Ingrid Greene, Alfred Enoch (Miss Austen, The Critic) as Isaac Fagbenle, Jon Pointing (Big Boys, Sweetpea) as Ash and Tracy-Ann Oberman (Friday Night Dinner, Toast of London) as Jessica Kinberg.

© Ben Blackall/Netflix Minnie Driver also stars in the series

How to watch Run Away

The series premieres on 1 January 2026 on Netflix.