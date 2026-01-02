Harrison Ford fans lose it as star teams up with Michael J. Fox for 'feel good' drama

Harrison Ford and Michael J. Fox have teamed up, with the Hollywood heavyweights crossing paths in season three of the "feel-good" comedy-drama, Shrinking. Joining the cast, Michael, who was in the thick of a five-year retirement from acting, has officially confirmed his return to the small screen, telling People: "I'm always retiring." The Back to the Future star, who was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 1991, is set to portray a character living with the neurodegenerative condition. "It was the first time ever I get to show up on-set, and I didn't have to worry about am I too tired or coughing or anything, I just do it," he said.

WATCH: Michael J. Fox returns to the screen in Shrinking season 3 – trailer

"I see other people's work, and it makes me think that I might be able to find something that's for me as an actor and as a writer," Michael continued. "And as a parent, husband and friend, I have a lot left to do." In a trailer for the Emmy-nominated drama, Harrion's character, Dr. Paul Rhoades – a senior therapist who is also living with Parkinson's – encounters Michael's while sitting in the waiting room of a neurology office. In a lighthearted moment, Paul (Harrison) asks Michael what he's in for, prompting his character to quip: "Just a haircut."

Sparking further anticipation for season three, fans took to the comments section on YouTube after glimpsing the scene. "I just want to note that if nothing [else], this series has gifted us [with] a scene between Harrison Ford and Michael J. Fox, and we should be forever grateful," wrote one. "Why is it that Michael J. Fox and Harrison Ford in a scene together was something I didn't realise that I needed? Is it just me?" quipped a second.

© Getty Images Harrison Ford and Michael J. Fox pictured at a gala on May 8, 2004

Meanwhile, a third remarked: "What is it going to take for Harrison Ford to win the Emmy for this series? He hasn't been as good as this for years. And how lovely to see Indiana Jones and Marty McFly sharing a scene."

Season three of Shrinking

Set to premiere globally on 28 January, season three of Shrinking will continue to follow grieving therapist Jimmy (Jason Segel), not to mention his circle of family and friends, as they navigate the highs and lows of everyday life. Returning for the latest instalment, Harrison Ford, Jessica Williams, Christa Miller, Michael Urie, Lukita Maxwell, Luke Tenie and Ted McGinley all reprise their roles from previous seasons. Meanwhile, fans can also expect to see Brett Goldstein, Damon Wayans Jr., Wendie Malick, Cobie Smulders, Jeff Daniels and Michael J. Fox among the impressive line-up of guest stars.

© Apple TV+ Season three will continue to follow grieving therapist Jimmy (Segel) and his close circle of family and friends

Created by Bill Lawrence, Jason Segel, and Brett Goldstein, the former – who worked with Michael on the 90s sitcom, Spin City – revealed that Michael ended up filming more episodes than expected for season three. "It's not a simple, preachy role. He's a wise-ass and as acerbic as he's always been, and he's kind of a really key part of the first episode, and he had so much fun and we had so much — he made the mistake," Lawrence told People. "He did the first [episode] of the year that's on in January, and he said, 'That was so much fun. I'd do it again.' And around me, if he ever says anything like that out loud, I'm like, 'Oh then come back in two weeks.' So he had to come back again."

Season 3 of Shrinking will land on Apple TV+ on 28 January.