Apple TV reveals first look at 'criminally underrated' 11-part returning drama

Apple TV has unveiled a first look at the highly anticipated third season of Shrinking, the comedy drama starring Jason Segel and Harrison Ford, which follows a widowed therapist, grieving his wife's death, who begins to break the rules by telling his clients exactly what he thinks. The series, which was first released in January 2023, returns to screens on Wednesday, 28 January, with Jason and Harrison set to reprise their roles as therapist Jimmy and his mentor, Dr Rhodes, respectively.

First look images show Jimmy and Dr Rhodes building a puzzle, while other photos show Ted McGinley and Luke Tennie reprising their roles as Derek and Sean, alongside returning guest star Damon Wayans Jr. as Derrick, who is seen with his arms around Jessica Williams' Gaby. Viewers can also expect to see the return of Wendie Malick and Cobie Smulders, while Jeff Daniels and multi-award winner and activist Michael J. Fox. have joined the cast. Keep reading to find out more about season three.

What is Shrinking about?

The show follows Jason's character Jimmy Laird, a therapist who is coping with severe grief following the death of his wife and decides to start telling his patients exactly what he really thinks. Subsequently, Jimmy finds himself making "huge, tumultuous changes to people's lives … including his own," according to the synopsis.

© Apple Jason Segel and Harrison Ford star in Shrinking

While plot details for season three have been kept under wraps so far, we do know that the new episodes will examine "what moving on looks like for the gang", according to TVLine. Co-creator Bill Lawrence told the publication that viewers can expect to see Brian and Charlie welcome a baby into their home, while Paul prepares for a worsening condition.

WATCH: The trailer for Shrinking season 2

Who stars in Shrinking season 3?

Jason Segel and multi-award winning Harrison Ford star as Jimmy and Dr Rhodes. They're joined by Christa Miller (Cougar Town) as Liz, Jessica Williams (Love Life) as Gaby, Luke Tennie (Safety) as Sean, Michael Urie (Ugly Betty) as Brian, Lukita Maxwell (Generation) as Alice) and Ted McGinley (Happy Days) as Derek. Viewers can also expect the return of guest stars Goldstein, Damon Wayans Jr., Wendie Malick and Cobie Smulders, alongside new additions to the cast, Jeff Daniels and Michael J. Fox.

What have viewers and critics said about the show?

The series, which boasts an impressive rating of 94 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes, has been hailed as "criminally underrated" by viewers on social media. One person hailed the series as one of the "best comedy dramas", adding, "The writing is outstanding and the plot is filled with heart wrenching subjects. It’s the perfect show to rip your heart out and give it a warm hug as it places it back in. It's top tier binge worthy, and every side character basically is a comfort character since they’re all fantastic!"

A second viewer said they binge-watched both seasons one and two over the course of two nights, writing: "I was ABSOLUTELY HOOKED by the first episode!! You IMMEDIATELY become engaged within the first 5 minutes and then just CANT STOP WATCHING!!!"

© Apple Ted McGinley and Luke Tennie reprise their roles in season three

Meanwhile, the show has been met with positive reviews from critics, with The Guardian describing season two as "beautifully untaxing TV" in its four-star review, while The Telegraph awarded the show three stars and said it was "sickly sweet" despite its "tough love premise".

The creative team behind Shrinking

The series comes from Emmy Award winners Bill Lawrence, who created the hit sitcom Scrubs and co-developed the football comedy Ted Lasso, and Brett Goldstein, known for his comedy and acting work, as well as writing credits on Ted Lasso. The pair created the show alongside lead star Jason, whose previous writing credits include the comedy films, Forgetting Sarah Marshall and The Five-Year Engagement.

© Apple Damon Wayans Jr. returns as a guest star in the new season

Shrinking marks the third partnership for Apple, Bill Lawrence and Warner Bros. Television, which comes after Ted Lasso and the comedy series Bad Monkey, which was recently renewed for a second season following its premiere in August last year. Meanwhile, Shrinking is the latest collaboration for Brett Goldstein and the streamer after the original film, All of You, which was recently released on the platform.

How to watch season three

Season three arrives on Apple TV on Wednesday, 28 January with a one-hour premiere. New episodes will be released weekly, every Wednesday until the final 11th instalment on 8 April, 2026.