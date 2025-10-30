Claudia Winkleman inadvertently drops major hint about Cat Burns on Celebrity Traitors

Celebrity Traitors fans believe Claudia Winkleman may have accidentally given away Cat Burns' secret during the latest tense episode of the BBC reality series. During Wednesday night's challenge, the singer, 25, struggled to keep her balance while crossing a shaky bridge. As Cat visibly wobbled, Claudia remarked: "This is a new side to Cat, I'm gonna be honest," prompting many to wonder if the presenter had just hinted at something more significant.

Fellow Traitor Jonathan Ross was quick to defend Cat, saying: "But you know, it must be terrifying." As the finale draws closer, the Faithfuls have been clinging to even the smallest behavioural shifts as potential signs of treachery. From nervous facial expressions to exaggerated language - and even a single misplaced word - nothing has gone unnoticed.

Celebrity Traitors viewers were later left reeling after Jonathan appeared to give away the identity of his fellow Traitor, Cat. The 64-year-old was visibly shocked when Cat voted to banish him, leaving fans speculating about whether he had accidentally revealed her role.

After the heated discussion, the Faithfuls successfully banished Jonathan - the first Traitor to be caught this series. Viewers took to social media to share their thoughts, with one writing on X: "If any of the faithful was looking at Jonathan when Cat voted for him they'd know she was a traitor too, any more of a facial reaction and he might as well have screamed like Alan on the bridge #CelebrityTraitors." [sic] Another remarked: "Did they CLOCK Jonathan's eyes when Cat voted for him?! I'm lovingggg the drama #CelebrityTraitors." [sic]

It was later revealed that the two remaining Traitors, comedian Alan Carr and singer Cat, would have to conduct their next "murder" in plain sight during a dinner party. One Traitor would have to toast the player they want to murder while saying, "Parting is such sweet sorrow," followed by the victim's name.

© BBC Cat Burns appears shaken during bridge walk challenge

Meanwhile, comedian Lucy Beaumont was "murdered" at the start of Wednesday's episode of the BBC One reality gameshow in the first face-to-face killing. On seeing the Traitors, the 42-year-old said: "Oh my God. My God. Oh, I hope you feel terrible about yourselves." She said after being murdered: "I've totally let my emotions cloud things and not wanting to believe that because I’ve built up a friendship with somebody that they’re not capable of doing it. There was an element of like real shock and feeling quite betrayed, and also like a relief."

© BBC Claudia Winkleman joined the cast during the trial

The Celebrity Traitors continues on Thursday at 9pm on BBC One.