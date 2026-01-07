The Traitors: 4 major Secret Traitor fan theories explained

The new series of the BBC's hit reality competition show, The Traitors, is seriously heating up, and as we enter the second week of the programme's run, viewers are waiting with bated breath to find out who the Secret Traitor is.

As explained by host Claudia Winkleman in the season four premiere, the Secret Traitor presents the other Traitors with a murder shortlist each night, which they must use to choose their victim. Their identity remains a mystery to the Faithful and the other Traitors.

When the Secret Traitor's identity is revealed, their reign will end, according to executive producer Mike Cotton. "I think what's really interesting is that the Traitors are used to having all of the power, and for once they don't," he said at the show's launch. "Claudia says in the show that they'll continue shortlisting, their reign will continue until the other Traitors earn that power back."

© BBC Claudia Winkleman hosts the popular BBC show

Fan theories have been flying around the internet since the epic twist was revealed in the first episode, and while many viewers have shared their hunches and gut feelings about who they think is the Secret Traitor, others have pointed to evidence that backs up their perspective. Keep reading for four theories that actually make sense.

Jade or Roxy - handwriting theory

Physical evidence that could point to the identity of the Secret Traitor is the scrolls left in the turret, listing the undercover killer's three murder options. While it's true that the Secret Traitor could simply disguise their handwriting or have the names rewritten by production staff, eagle-eyed fans have spotted similarities between the writing on the scrolls and the names on the round table blackboards.

© BBC Viewers spotted similarities between the writing on the scroll and Roxy's handwriting

The closest matches appear to be either Jade or Roxy, with viewers pointing out the similarities between their writing style and that of the Secret Traitors, especially when it comes to scribing the name 'James'.

Harriet's portrait on the wall

Viewers who tuned into a recent episode of The Traitors: Uncloaked, the spin-off show hosted by Ed Gamble, noticed four portraits hanging on the wall of the set, featuring known Traitors Hugo, Rachel, and Stephen, as well as a picture of Harriet, a crime writer and former barrister.

Could this be a subtle clue that Harriet is the Secret Traitor?

Harriet led Hugo's banishment

Another fan theory involving Harriet suggests that she led the charge in the banishment of Hugo because she knew his true identity as a Traitor.

At the roundtable, Harriet was quick to bring up Hugo's name. "It has occurred to me from the moment that I found out you were a barrister that you would be a prime target for the Traitors to take out," she said. "You have experience at cross examination, you're good at presenting your case and you're highly articulate. So I had in my mind as I came into breakfast this morning, if you had survived, that really raised big questions in my mind."

© BBC/Studio Lambert/Euan Cherry Harriet successfully banished Hugo, but did she know he was a Traitor?

Taking to social media, one viewer wrote: "Secret traitor has to be Harriet - it's glaringly obvious. She engineered the perfect 'faithful' moment by taking out a traitor and putting her neck on the line… except there was zero risk. She knew Hugo was a traitor. Well played."

Ellie's 'Secret Traitor' slip-up

Was this pure coincidence or did Ellie accidentally let slip her true identity?

In episode three, 33-year-old psychologist Ellie told the camera: "I think being more reserved, you can benefit from it at the beginning but as the game goes on, people will turn to you eventually and question whether you are just sitting and waiting as a kind of Secret Traitor. So I have to be careful."

© BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem Could Ellie be the Secret Traitor?

One viewer was convinced that Ellie was the Secret Traitor, writing on X: "Ellie, no question! She even mentioned the phrase 'secret traitor' which only the secret traitor would know about."

The Traitors continues on Wednesday 7 January at 8pm on BBC One and iPlayer.