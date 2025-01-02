Claudia Winkleman's outfits on The Traitors: How to shop her exact looks in series 3

The Traitors is back, people! If there's a way to make the January blues vanish, it's the backstabbing antics on The Traitors, as well as Claudia Winkleman serving up some amazing looks.

No one makes you want to go shopping quite like Claudia - before Christmas it was all about the sequins, sparkle and velvet thanks to her Strictly Come Dancing wardrobe, and now, because of The Traitors, she makes us want to shop for a wardrobe of tweed, chunky jumpers, chunky boots and of course, fingerless gloves.

Series three is now underway and as we enjoy fake welsh accents and juicy cliffhangers, one thing we enjoy the most is Claudia Winkleman's style. Set in the Scottish Highlands, Claudia often prioritises warmth and comfort, while still looking fabulous.

© BBC / Studio Lambert Claudia Winkleman is our winter style inspo thanks to The Traitors

Who is Claudia Winkleman's stylist?

Behind every great woman is another great woman, and Claudia is back working with her longtime stylist, Sinead McKeefry. Sinead and Claudia have worked together for years, and no one knows what Claudia would or wouldn't wear quite like Sinead.

For The Traitors, it's all about the country aesthetic, but with a touch of grunge. There are designer pieces as well as high-street must-haves. Mixing high-low, Claudia can wear Loewe and Burberry with ME+EM and Zara.

As it's chilly in Scotland, you'll find lots of chunky knits and gorgeous cashmere, and her coat game is always so strong. For 2025, we can expect maxi coats and cape coats, teamed with chunky ankle boots and of course, a pair of trusty Hunter wellies.

Claudia Winkleman's The Traitors outfits in series 3

© BBC Claudia Winkeman's Brown Tweed Blazer Of Dreams Claudia Winkleman wears a beautiful blazer in the first episode of season three. The brown herringbone blazer was layered over a sleek black turtleneck, making it an easy look to emulate. And do you want to know the best bit? The fingerless gloves are back. Claudia is wearing the Bella Freud tailored highlands jacket, costing £875. The Saint James jacket is a wardrobe essential that you’ll keep coming back to for years to come. If it's out of your price bracket, don't worry, I've found this brown houndtooth blazer from & Other Stories for just £175.

© BBC / Studio Lambert Those Black Suede Ankle Boots Boots are Claudia's obsession - you can just tell. Her suede ankle boots look like they might be the Saint Laurent Theo 95 suede ankle boots, £880. Made from plush black suede, with 95mm tapered block heels. They'll go with lots of pieces in your wardrobe, but if you're looking for a more affordable pair, I've found a pair on Schuh, on sale for £35.99. Bargain!

© BBC / Studio Lambert Claudia's Chic Velvet Blazer & White Shirt Combo We knew the fashion was going to be top tier when this teaser image was released for season 3. Claudia's ruffle sleeved blouse complete with black corsage was from Sister Jane, and has sadly since sold out. There is a newer version that's very similar but order fast because once it's gone, it's gone. I can't find Claudia's exact black velvet blazer, but this Nobody's Child blazer looks super similar, and it's on sale. Result! If you love the floral choker (I know I do!), I've found this necklace on ASOS that's going to give me a similar look for less.



© Instagram The Iconic Doc Martens With Skeletal Jumper Claudia's stylist Sinead shared this photo of her famous client, and she's wearing her trusty brown Doc Martens and a cool knit featuring a skeletal design on the back and the sleeves. Her exact colourway doesn't appear to be in stock, but I've found this version from the cult Japanese fashion brand, stocked on Liberty. The Holland & Cooper trousers don't appear to be on the website but I'm patting myself on the back for this one as I've found the perfect skinny trousers that look near-identical and they're only £23.

Claudia Winkleman's fingerless gloves: The story behind them

Talking about the fingerless gloves, Sinead said in a recent interview with Marie Claire: "That's not just something that I invented last year. I mean, obviously I'm a huge Madonna fan. I've also been a long-time fan of the Fagin look from Oliver Twist and Claudia's always worn, not fingerless gloves, but wrist warmers and over the years has bought us them as presents. At the end of Strictly, we will all buy each other gifts after the series is finished. And one year bought the whole team fingerless gloves. So that's kind of been her thing."

For the first episode of Series 3, a show producer told HELLO!: "You have to have a murder outfit. We take it incredibly seriously, possibly too seriously. We found some pleather gloves from Amazon, and we went with those. I like them!"

Who else is in Claudia Winkleman's glam team?

Claudia's hair stylist is Sarah Taylor, and her makeup artist is Lucy Gibson.