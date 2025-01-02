Claudia Winkleman's outfits on The Traitors: How to shop her exact looks in series 3

The Traitors is back, people! If there's a way to make the January blues vanish, it's the backstabbing antics on The Traitors, as well as Claudia Winkleman serving up some amazing looks.
No one makes you want to go shopping quite like Claudia - before Christmas it was all about the sequins, sparkle and velvet thanks to her Strictly Come Dancing wardrobe, and now, because of The Traitors, she makes us want to shop for a wardrobe of tweed, chunky jumpers, chunky boots and of course, fingerless gloves.
Series three is now underway and as we enjoy fake welsh accents and juicy cliffhangers, one thing we enjoy the most is Claudia Winkleman's style. Set in the Scottish Highlands, Claudia often prioritises warmth and comfort, while still looking fabulous.
Who is Claudia Winkleman's stylist?
Behind every great woman is another great woman, and Claudia is back working with her longtime stylist, Sinead McKeefry. Sinead and Claudia have worked together for years, and no one knows what Claudia would or wouldn't wear quite like Sinead.
For The Traitors, it's all about the country aesthetic, but with a touch of grunge. There are designer pieces as well as high-street must-haves. Mixing high-low, Claudia can wear Loewe and Burberry with ME+EM and Zara.
As it's chilly in Scotland, you'll find lots of chunky knits and gorgeous cashmere, and her coat game is always so strong. For 2025, we can expect maxi coats and cape coats, teamed with chunky ankle boots and of course, a pair of trusty Hunter wellies.
Claudia Winkleman's The Traitors outfits in series 3
Claudia Winkleman's fingerless gloves: The story behind them
Talking about the fingerless gloves, Sinead said in a recent interview with Marie Claire: "That's not just something that I invented last year. I mean, obviously I'm a huge Madonna fan. I've also been a long-time fan of the Fagin look from Oliver Twist and Claudia's always worn, not fingerless gloves, but wrist warmers and over the years has bought us them as presents. At the end of Strictly, we will all buy each other gifts after the series is finished. And one year bought the whole team fingerless gloves. So that's kind of been her thing."
For the first episode of Series 3, a show producer told HELLO!: "You have to have a murder outfit. We take it incredibly seriously, possibly too seriously. We found some pleather gloves from Amazon, and we went with those. I like them!"
Who else is in Claudia Winkleman's glam team?
Claudia's hair stylist is Sarah Taylor, and her makeup artist is Lucy Gibson.