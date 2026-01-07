5 exciting Casualty spoilers as show returns following 3-month break

Last year's Casualty left fans on tenterhooks as it ended with doctors attempting CPR on Ngozi Okoye (Adesuwa Oni) as she tragically relapsed and hit her head after getting drunk at the airport.

Viewers have been waiting for three months to find out what happened to Ngozi, but when we return Holby City General on Saturday, the show will have gone through a time jump, meaning we're left waiting for answers for a little longer.

The first episode of the Learning Curve boxset will take place on Black Wednesday, the first Wednesday in August where newly qualified doctors start new roles within the NHS while existing junior doctors rotate to new wards or hospitals.

Two new doctors will be joining the show, Matty (Aron Julius) and Kim (Jasmine Baynes), with their progress being an overarching story thread for the entire boxset, which is set to last for 12 episodes.

Here's what's happening as Casualty makes its return…

1/ 5 © CREDIT LINE:BBC STUDIOS There are some new faces in the ED Matty and Kim arrive Matty and Kim arrive at Holby City General, and it's clear that the pair are keen to impress. Matty brings a flair of confidence, even pinning up a list so he can tick off all his 'firsts' when it comes to treating patients. However, Kim is more nervous, how will the pair fare on their first day?



2/ 5 © CREDIT LINE:BBC STUDIOS Do Dylan and Matty have a connection? Dylan suspects he has a connection to Matty Although Flynn (Olly Rix) is adamant that Dylan (Will Beck) mentor Matty, but he refuses. However, when Dylan notices Matty's surname, he begins to suspect that the pair may have a secret connection.



3/ 5 © CREDIT LINE:BBC STUDIOS Kim doesn't make a good first impression Stevie is unimpressed with Kim Kim is assigned Stevie (Elinor Lawless) as her mentor, but the pair get off on the wrong foot when Kim assumes that her mentor is a man. Things go further downhill when Kim calls for two emergencies during minor incidents. When faced with a patient undergoing a genuine emergency, will Kim call for help?



4/ 5 © CREDIT LINE:BBC STUDIOS Has Ngozi survived? Ngozi's fate is revealed Nicole (Sammy T Dobson) catches up with Kim during her first day and she reminisces about Ngozi. But what has happened to the doctor?



5/ 5 © CREDIT LINE:BBC STUDIOS Faith continues to face relationship issues Faith and Iain's relationship deteriorates At the end of the last boxset, Iain (Michael Stevenson) broke Faith's (Kirsty Mitchell) heart when he shared his belief the pair were only together so he could "fix her". As Stevie asks about the pair's relationship, Faith reveals that Iain has moved out. Are things over for the couple?

Casualty returns to BBC 1 on 10 January at 20:45pm.