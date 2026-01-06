Casualty teases 'edge-of-your-seat drama' as two new doctors join the cast

Calling all medical drama lovers! Casualty is set to return on 10 January, and as two new doctors make their debut on the show, they've teased "edge-of-your-seat drama" that promises to put audiences through their paces.

The new season follows the BBC drama's long-running success since it first aired in 1986, and comes as the show prepares to shift its setting from Holby City General to a hospital in Wales, in a move designed to better reflect Welsh communities on screen.

Keep reading to meet the new cast members and find out what they've teased about the new miniseries, titled Learning Curve…

© BBC/ALISTAIR HEAP Aron Julius joins the cast as Matty Meet the two new doctors joining Casualty As usual, the new series promises a whole host of fresh storylines and drama, as well as two new doctors, played by Aron Julius (Death on the Nile, Death in Paradise) and Jasmine Bayes (Vera, Hijack). Speaking about his character Matty, a newly qualified resident doctor, Aron told the BBC: "He's full of that, 'I'm ready to take on the world' energy. He's eager to prove himself and loves competition. Being the best doctor is important to Matty, but not as important as patient care. He has a big heart, revealing a real vulnerability behind all that Scouse charm."

WATCH: Casualty Teaser Trailer

© BBC STUDIOS Jasmine Bayes plays Kim Meanwhile, Jasmin said of her character: "Kim Chang is a resident Doctor on a rotation at Holby; she is still very new to the game, especially ED work. She is from a long line of doctors in her family and therefore has a lot to prove, making her quite the perfectionist." When asked what viewers can expect from the Learning Curve boxset, Jasmine teased: "Learning Curve really puts the audience through their paces. The chaos and tribulations of what the doctors, nurses and the entire team at Holby are faced with is nothing short of 'close-call', edge-of-your-seat drama." Aron added: "Learning Curve can promise viewers a lot of fun, energy and a real, 'back to school' feeling. Matty and Kim are the newest members of Holby and I think taking it back to basics is always a great way for the audience to ask themselves, 'What if that were me on my first day? What would I do? How would I be?"

© BBC STUDIOS Sammy Dobson reprises her role as Nicole What happens in Casualty? Learning Curve picks up after the tense events of the Supply and Demand miniseries, which ended in September. Viewers were left on a cliffhanger when Nicole Piper (Sammy T. Dobson) discovered that Ngozi Okoye (Adesuwa Oni) had fallen and hit her head.

© BBC STUDIOS William Beck returns as Dylan The synopsis of the first episode reads: "It's the hottest day of the year, and the ED's two new resident doctors are put to the test. A confident Matty (Aron Julius) is eager to impress, while Kim (Jasmine Bayes) gets off on the wrong foot. Dylan (William Beck) is spooked by his past, while Nicole (Sammy Dobson) is reminded of Ngozi."

© BBC STUDIOS Olly Rix plays Flynn Who stars in the new season of Casualty? Learning Curve sees the return of fan-favourite William Beck as Dylan Keogh, alongside Elinor Lawless as Stevie Nash, Sammy Dobson as Nicole Piper and Kirsty Mitchell as Faith Cadogan. They're joined by show newcomers Aron Julius as Matty and Jasmine Bayes and Kim Chang.

Casualty returns to BBC One on Saturday 10 January at 8.45pm