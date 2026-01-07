Who are your Tangled live-action leads? Disney confirms actors who will play Rapunzel and Flynn Rider

After a long search, Disney has confirmed the actors whose lives are about to change after being cast in the live-action adaptation of the 2010 animated hit Tangled.

Finalists screen-tested in London in December, and Disney has confirmed that rising Australian actress Teagan Croft will let down her hair as the princess Rapunzel, while Zombies actor Milo Manheim will play the cocky outlaw, Flynn Rider. "Teagan Croft and Milo Manheim are Rapunzel and Flynn Rider in the live-action reimagining of Disney’s Tangled. Coming only to theaters," Disney Studios shared on social media.

Tangled was a smash for the House of Mouse in 2010, when Mandy Moore and Zachary Levi voiced the roles in what has become a modern classic for the studio. The film follows Rapunzel, a beautiful princess who is kidnapped and locked away in a tower by the evil Gothel, who uses Rapunzel's magical hair to keep her own youth and beauty. However, each year, out of the tower window, Rapunzel watches floating lanterns in the sky, and on her 18th birthday asks Gothel if she can leave the tower to find out more, only to be told no.

Flynn is a robber who steals the princess's crown from the palace, and backstabs his partners in crime, before taking refuge in the tower, where Rapunzel knocks him out cold and kidnaps his belongings. She then bargains with him to help her escape to see the lanterns, in exchange for the return of the crown – and the adventure the pair go on changes their lives forever.

Mandy Moore voiced Rupunzel in 2010's Tangled

Disney has been very careful with the casting of this beloved story, which was confirmed to be in production in late 2024. Up next will be the decision to cast Gothel, but for now, who are Teagan and Milo?

Teagan Croft

© Getty Images for Hamilton Austra Teagan, 21, was born in Sydney in 2005 and began acting at the age of nine in a theatrical adaptation of To Kill a Mockingbird. At the age of 11, she made her big-screen debut in The Osiris Child, and like all good Australian actors, had a role in the iconic soap Home and Away.

In August 2017, Teagan joined the cast of the DC Universe series Titans, which followed a group of young superheroes who join forces in their fight against evil. Teagan played Rachel Azarath / Rachel Roth / White Raven, and moved to Canada for filming. The series ran for four seasons. In 2023, she led her first movie, the Netflix film True Spirit, based on the 2010 memoir of the same name by Jessica Watson, an Australian sailor who was awarded the Order of Australia Medal after attempting a solo global circumnavigation at the age of 16.

© WireImage Teagan filmed two independent movies in 2025, and told RUSSH: "I'm really excited about people who are excited to make movies. That energy is transferable. It's palpable! It's shareable." She also shared that she is a big fan of existing IP as an actor: "I really enjoy it when there's a lot of lore to play with for a character. What's fun about existing IP is that there’s a weight off your shoulders. I find it more fun to dig into, rather than to build from the ground up."

Milo Manheim

© Variety via Getty Images Milo is the son of actress Camryn Manheim and former model Jeffrey Brezovar, and was born and raised in Los Angeles. Now 24, he began acting on stage at the age of six, and made a guest appearance with his mother on the CBS series Ghost Whisperer at the age of eight, before putting his focus back on theatre.



© Disney General Entertainment Con In 2018, at the age of 17, he was cast in the lead role in the Disney Channel television movie Zombies, which has become one of the most successful DCOM originals with three sequels. Milo starred alongside Meg Donnelly as zombie football player Zed who meets and falls in love with human cheerleader Addison (Donnelly).



© Disney General Entertainment Con That same year, he showed off his dance abilities on Dancing with the Stars, coming in second place with his dance partner Witney Carson.

