Inside Out 2 - meet the cast of Pixar’s box office hit

Inside Out 2 is carrying the box office this summer. Bringing a much-needed dose of magic to theatres around the world, the Disney/Pixar sequel enjoyed a record-breaking opening weekend, making $295 million.

Picking up two years after the events of the first film, the coming-of-age movie follows a now 13-year-old Riley as she gets to grips with new Emotions, including Anxiety, Embarrassment, Envy and Ennui, so expect plenty of chaos in headquarters!

Boasting an impressive cast, Maya Hawke, Ayo Edibiri, Adèle Exarchopoulos and Paul Walter Hauser have lent their voices this time around, joining the likes of Amy Poehler and Phyllis Smith for a fun-filled ride. Meet the stars below…

Amy Poehler Amy Poehler might be the definition of walking sunshine, so it’s hardly surprising that she leads the cast as Joy. Among her best-known roles, the actress and comedian has appeared in Mean Girls, Parks and Recreation, Monsters vs. Aliens, and Moxie.

Tony Hale With Bill Hader unable to reprise his role, Tony Hale is taking the reins as Fear. Among his ever-expansive list of credits, the A-lister made waves in Arrested Development and Veep. No stranger to the world of voice acting, Tony famously voiced Forky in Toy Story 4.

Phyllis Smith Phyllis Smith is back as sadness. Internationally recognized for her role as Phyllis Vance in the US version of The Office, you may also have spotted her in episodes of The Middle and The OA.

Lewis Black Actor and stand-up comedian Lewis Black channels Anger. Jacob's Ladder, Man of the Year and The Last Laugh are among his impressive filmography.

Liza Lapira Mindy Kaling has passed the baton to Liza Lapira, with the actress playing Disgust in the sequel. She has previously featured in episodes of Law & Order, The Sopranos, NCIS, Grey’s Anatomy, Dollhouse and The Good Doctor. More recently, Liza landed the role of Melody "Mel" Bayani in The Equalizer on CBS.

Maya Hawke Maya Hawke is taking on the role of Anxiety. Busier than ever, the rising star is best known for playing Robin Buckley in Stranger Things. Asteroid City, Maestro, Wildcat and The Killer Room are among her most recent films.

Ayo Edibiri Ayo Edibiri is another one to watch. The actress, comedian, and television writer has penned material for the comedy series Big Mouth and What We Do in the Shadows. Among her voice roles, Ayo has also featured in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. These days, she’s best known for her critically acclaimed performance in The Bear.

Adèle Exarchopoulos French actress Adèle Exarchopoulos lends her voice to Ennui – a new emotion characterized by boredom. You may have spotted her in Blue Is the Warmest Colour and Passages.