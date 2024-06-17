Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Inside Out 2 - meet the cast of Pixar’s box office hit
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Digital Cover film

Inside Out 2 - meet the cast of Pixar’s box office hit

Maya Hawke, Ayo Edibiri and Paul Walter Hauser portray new emotions 

Megan Bull
TV Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Inside Out 2 is carrying the box office this summer. Bringing a much-needed dose of magic to theatres around the world, the Disney/Pixar sequel enjoyed a record-breaking opening weekend, making $295 million. 

Picking up two years after the events of the first film, the coming-of-age movie follows a now 13-year-old Riley as she gets to grips with new Emotions, including Anxiety, Embarrassment, Envy and Ennui, so expect plenty of chaos in headquarters!  

Boasting an impressive cast, Maya Hawke, Ayo Edibiri, Adèle Exarchopoulos and Paul Walter Hauser have lent their voices this time around, joining the likes of Amy Poehler and Phyllis Smith for a fun-filled ride. Meet the stars below…

Split image of Amy Poehler and Joy

Amy Poehler

Amy Poehler might be the definition of walking sunshine, so it’s hardly surprising that she leads the cast as Joy. Among her best-known roles, the actress and comedian has appeared in Mean Girls, Parks and Recreation, Monsters vs. Aliens, and Moxie.

Split image of Tony Hale and Fear in Inside Out

Tony Hale

With Bill Hader unable to reprise his role, Tony Hale is taking the reins as Fear. Among his ever-expansive list of credits, the A-lister made waves in Arrested Development and Veep. No stranger to the world of voice acting, Tony famously voiced Forky in Toy Story 4

Split image of Phyllis Smith and Sadness

Phyllis Smith

Phyllis Smith is back as sadness. Internationally recognized for her role as Phyllis Vance in the US version of The Office, you may also have spotted her in episodes of The Middle and The OA

Split image of Lewis Black and Anger

Lewis Black

Actor and stand-up comedian Lewis Black channels Anger. Jacob's Ladder, Man of the Year and The Last Laugh are among his impressive filmography.  

Split image of Liza Lapira and Disgust

Liza Lapira

Mindy Kaling has passed the baton to Liza Lapira, with the actress playing Disgust in the sequel. She has previously featured in episodes of Law & Order, The Sopranos, NCIS, Grey’s Anatomy, Dollhouse and The Good Doctor. More recently, Liza landed the role of Melody "Mel" Bayani in The Equalizer on CBS. 

Split image of Maya Hawke and Anxiety

Maya Hawke

Maya Hawke is taking on the role of Anxiety. Busier than ever, the rising star is best known for playing Robin Buckley in Stranger Things. Asteroid City, Maestro, Wildcat and The Killer Room are among her most recent films.

Ayo Edibiri and Envy in Inside Out 2

Ayo Edibiri

Ayo Edibiri is another one to watch. The actress, comedian, and television writer has penned material for the comedy series Big Mouth and What We Do in the Shadows. Among her voice roles, Ayo has also featured in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. These days, she’s best known for her critically acclaimed performance in The Bear

Adèle Exarchopoulos and Ennui

Adèle Exarchopoulos

French actress Adèle Exarchopoulos lends her voice to Ennui – a new emotion characterized by boredom. You may have spotted her in Blue Is the Warmest Colour and Passages

Paul Walter Hauser and Embarrassment

Paul Walter Hauser

Paul Walter Hauser is stepping into the role of Embarrassment. Recognized for his dark and gritty performances in Richard Jewell and Black Bird, the actor has also appeared in Cruella, Queenpins and Cobra Kai

Other Topics

More TV and Film

See more