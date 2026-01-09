The Pitt: Why Dr Langdon's reaction to Dr King feels like a kick in the teeth

The first season of HBO Max's The Pitt was a hit in part because of the hyper-realistic examination of how ER departments are struggling across the country, but it was the deeply flawed characters that caught the heartstrings of viewers. In particular, it was the connection between Dr Frank Langdon (Patrick Ball) and Dr Melissa 'please call me Mel' King (Taylor Dearden) that sparked conversation; two wildly different characters who at first glance had nothing in common and yet, over the course of Mel's first 15-hour shift at Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center, found that there was much to learn.

It's why their reunion in season two has been so hyped, and why I was intrigued to see how the writers would play it. Would Mel have stayed in touch? Had the rumor mill hit the Pitt and did she now know about his addiction? Did it change her opinion of him?

Expectations were therefore high, and perhaps that colored my viewing experiences, but I have to be honest: six weeks after first watching this episode, I am still so very frustrated by Langdon's behaviour, especially considering what comes next.

Season two is set 10 months after season one and is Langdon's first day back after rehab – July fourth.

When we first meet Mel on this shift, she is making the rounds with Dr Santos and Dr McKay, being led by Dr Parker, who asks Mel a question. Mel is clearly not paying attention, which was my first clue that this may not be going in a direction I would be pleased with.

In season one, Mel was keen and eager to learn, a constant blur of nods, smiles, and adherence to protocol. Much has been written, and discussed, about Mel's undiagnosed autism, and Mel daydreaming during Dr. Parker’s rounds feels in part like a betrayal of the character we grew to love – until you view it through the lens of unmasking, which Taylor recently hinted to HELLO! viewers will begin to see from Mel.

Later, when Langdon arrives for his shift, we discover that he has not stayed in touch with anyone from the Pitt. He is clearly unsure of his footing, eager to speak to Dr Robby and clear the air, and rediscover his place in the ER, which is why the next scene is so baffling to me.

As the second- and third-year residents continue their rounds, Langdon crosses paths with the group. "Dr Langdon," Mel exclaims loudly, running up to him to hug him before recognizing her odd behaviour towards someone she had worked with, once, 10 months prior, and quickly dropping her hands.

Season one Mel would never have broken protocol to run at a superior in the hallway but the last 10 months have changed her into a version operating with fewer filters, and it makes what comes next feel like a devastating blow, as Langdon, as well as the other doctors, acts bewildered by her actions and chooses to ignore her, continuing to talk to Dr Parker.

Here is someone offering Langdon friendship , trying to connect on what is clearly one of his hardest days, and he chooses to turn away from it.

And I could brush off his reaction – if these two weren't part of one of my favorite The Pitt scenes of all time in episode two.

Viewers will see Dr Langdon and Mel finally sit down together (stills from this scene have been released by HBO), and we will see, clearly, the impact Mel had on Langdon all those months ago as he recalls in-jokes between them that no one else will understand, and offers an incredibly tender gesture that left me standing in my living room, gobsmacked.

If Mel had this much of an impact on him, why did he pretend she did not, and in such a cold way?

His coldness toward Mel may be a defense mechanism; Langdon isn't just back at work but he is also on an amends tour, trying to prove himself to the people who once thought he was the best.

Langdon is perhaps beginning to mask behind a professional facade just as Mel is finally letting hers drop.

Is Langdon masking as Mel begins to drop hers?

Over the last eight months since season one ended, over 1,600 fanfictions have been posted on AO3 about the pair, countless fan videos and fan art have been created, and the actors and showrunners are regularly asked about their future, whether as colleagues, friends, or more. (Abby Langdon who?)

In May, showrunner R. Scott Gemmill told HELLO! that he had "heard" the fan reactions, and added: "We're going to see some nice interactions [between Mel and Langdon]."

I can confirm, having seen the first nine episodes, there are some truly nice interactions coming. But this first meeting feels like a kick in the teeth. Thank God we're in the Pitt where wounds can hopefully be healed.