The heartbreaking real-life inspiration behind James Bond's wife

Whether you love or loathe On Her Majesty's Secret Service, the only Bond film to star George Lazenby, it has left an indelible mark on the wider James Bond franchise.

While the super spy is known to romance many women during his daring exploits, in the 1969 film, a central part of the storyline is his blossoming romance with Countess Tracy di Vicenzo, the daughter of crime boss Marc-Ange Draco.

Despite his womanising ways, Bond falls for the character and in the conclusion of the film, they get married. However, their happiness is short-lived as Bond's archenemy, Ernst Stravo Blofeld, and henchwoman Irma Bunt fire a gun into their car, instantly killing Tracy.

Tracy is referenced in several other Bond films before its 2006 reboot, including in The Spy Who Loved Me, For Your Eyes Only, Licence to Kill and The World Is Not Enough.

However, it's believed that the character was inspired by one of Ian Fleming's, the man who created the character, previous relationships. Read on to find out about Muriel Wright, the inspiration for the franchise's most tragic character

Who was Muriel Wright?

Born in 1909, Muriel was the daughter of Henry FitzHerbert Wright, a former cricketer lawyer and Conservative MP for Leominster. Muriel was Henry's second youngest child, and she grew up at the family home of Yeldersley Hall, Derbyshire.

She first met Ian in 1935, when the pair crossed paths during a skiing holiday at the Austrian ski resort of Kitzbühel. Muriel, who was nicknamed 'Mu' by her family and close friends, is believed to have immediately been smitten with the future author, although her devotions weren't fully returned.

© Alamy Stock Photo Muriel (second from left) met Ian Fleming during a skiing holiday

Writing in his biography of the author, Ian Fleming: The Man Who Created James Bond, Andrew Lycett wrote: "There is little doubt he strung her along. Her family weren't happy about this, as was clear from the attitude of her brother."

And much like Tracy, who she is thought to have inspired, Muriel met a tragic end. While working as an air raid warden during World War II, she was stationed in Belgravia. In March 1944, a nearby bomb explosion blew a piece of masonry through her window, striking her on the head and killing her instantly.

© Alamy Stock Photo Muriel inspired one of the Bond franchise's most tragic characters

Andrew Lycett wrote that following her death, Ian was filled with "remorse" and refused to dine at restaurants the couple had previously attended. Likewise, Andrew Bailey, who now lives in Muriel's old family home, noted how Ian was "racked with grief" over her death and started wearing her bracelet on a keyring in her memory.

He told Derbyshire Live in 2017: "It's been suggested that she inspired the character of the one and only Mrs Bond." Noting her 'Bond girl' qualities, he added: "She was a well-bred English rose who was both aristocratic and sporty. She was an accomplished skier, polo player and even modelled lingerie, so she really did fit the bill of the archetypal Bond girl."