The actor who lied his way to being cast as James Bond

When Sean Connery quit the James Bond franchise in 1967 after having starred in five movies, producers Albert Broccoli and Harry Saltzman were left scrambling.

Sean had become synonymous with 007, and his sudden departure threw the franchise into uncertainty. It also came with the daunting task of finding a new actor to play Bond. Enter George Lazenby... "Who?"

George Lazenby... "Who?"

The biggest search in movie history

With Sean out, Eon Productions reportedly considered over 400 possible replacements. Among the names floated were established stars like Oliver Reed, Terence Stamp, and even Batman actor Adam West. Roger Moore, a future Bond himself, was considered but unavailable due to filming commitments.

Behind the scenes, there was a brief possibility of Connery returning if the money was right. But Albert and Harry had grown weary of the star’s public disdain for the role and decided to take a risk. They wanted someone fresh. Someone who could give Bond a different energy. What they found was George Lazenby, a complete unknown with zero acting experience.

Who is George Lazenby?

© MGM Studios George Lazenby as James Bond

George was born in Australia in 1939. He left school early and moved to London, initially following a romantic interest. He found work as a car salesman and then as a male model. Thanks to his good looks and charm, he became a fixture in advertising campaigns.

It was a blind date that changed everything. The woman he met was an agent, and days later, she suggested he audition for a secret role rumoured to be James Bond. Lazenby didn’t hesitate. He went to Sean's barber and tailor to copy his look, even wearing an unclaimed suit Sean had left behind.

A confident bluff

George had no acting experience but lied his way into a meeting with Saltzman. He claimed to be an established actor in Australia and had acted in European films and TV shows (all of which he had invented). In the pre-internet era, verifying such claims wasn't as easy as it would be now. So, Harry bought the lie.

George did eventually confess the truth to director Peter Hunt, who was impressed by his boldness: "Stick to your story ,and I'll make you the next James Bond," Hunt reportedly told him.

A violent screen test seals the deal

© MGM Studios George might be the most underrated James Bond actor ever

The producers arranged a private screen test. They wanted to see how Lazenby handled everything from baccarat to horseback riding. He was also asked to perform a fight scene. Not knowing how to fake it, George punched the stuntman for real, bloodying his nose. It worked.

As the story goes, producer Harry Saltzman stepped over the stunned stuntman, grabbed George by the collar and said: "We're going with you."

On 7 October 1968, George Lazenby was officially announced as the new James Bond. He would star in 1969’s On Her Majesty’s Secret Service.

Taking on Bond’s most emotional story

The film adapted one of Ian Fleming’s most character-driven novels. Bond falls in love, marries Tracy (Diana Rigg), and loses her in a heartbreaking finale. It was the most human Bond had ever been.

But for George, it was a tough assignment. The press mocked his lack of experience. Critics were divided, and many felt the film lacked the flair of its predecessors.

Despite this, On Her Majesty’s Secret Service was profitable. The film has since gained a cult following and is now widely regarded as one of the best Bond instalments, praised for its grounded tone and emotional weight.

Why Lazenby only played Bond once

© MGM Studios The name's Lazenby... George Lazenby

George could have played Bond again. He was offered a contract for six more films. But he turned it down.

His decision was influenced by Ronan O’Rahilly, an adviser who convinced Lazenby that Bond was outdated. At the film’s premiere, Geroge arrived with long hair and a beard, signalling that he was done with the franchise.

Albert and Harry were stunned. With Lazenby out, they turned back to Sean Connery for 1971’s Diamonds Are Forever, reportedly paying him a record-breaking salary (a reported $1.25 million, which was a lot back then). The film received lukewarm reviews, but it kept the franchise afloat.

Reappraising On Her Majesty’s Secret Service

© MGM Studios George Lazenby and Diana Rigg in On Her Majesty's Secret Service

Though dismissed at the time, On Her Majesty’s Secret Service has been embraced in recent years. Directors like Christopher Nolan and Steven Soderbergh have cited it as their favourite Bond film. Fans now appreciate its sincerity, thrilling action, and tragic ending.

George's performance, once criticised, is now viewed more favourably. He brought vulnerability to the role and held his own opposite the formidable Diana Rigg.

Life after Bond

George's post-Bond acting career was sporadic. He appeared in films and TV shows but never reached the same level of fame. Eventually, he transitioned into real estate, where he found success.

Despite the short tenure, George's legacy as Bond remains intact. He proved that the role could survive a dramatic recasting. More importantly, his one film helped shape the franchise’s emotional core in ways few others have.

The Bond who bluffed

© MGM Studios George Lazenby and Diana Rigg in Om Her Majesty's Secret Service

George Lazenby may have lied his way into one of the most iconic roles in cinema history, but his impact is undeniable. He took a gamble. So did the producers. And while he never returned for a sequel, his Bond lives on in the hearts of fans who continue to rediscover On Her Majesty’s Secret Service.

