I attended the 2026 Golden Globes and these are the moments you missed

The Golden Globes Awards are known as Hollywood's biggest night because it is the most fun of the award shows; guests are seated at dinner tables with 11 others (often times stars from other projects) the Moet & Chandon is flowing, and everyone is standing up to mingle and talk to each other during every single commercial break.

It's the place to hobnob; as Seth Rogen said, the writers of The Studio, which goes back into production this week for season two, have been given lots of material to pad out their scripts: "Several things have happened, both today and leading up to this event, that we've written directly into the show, and you'll probably know what they are when you see them."

But there were some things you didn't see: After the likes of Noah Wyle, Jean Smart, and Jessie Buckley accept their awards, they come backstage where they get to talk to the likes of me, waiting in another ballroom in the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, where the hot coffee flows, and a spread of burgers, vegetable lasagne, grilled veggies, and sweet cookies are on offer all evening.

Teyana Taylor was the first winner of the night, and the crowds backstage were uproarious when her name was announced. Teyana has been making the rounds this season – I spoke to her at the BAFTA Tea Party where we discussed how the wait for this moment has been preparation – and it's clearly working in her favor, as the goodwill is staggering.

© Penske Media via Getty Images Everyone wanted to talk to Teyana

"What a way to kick off the evening," I overheard several guests claim – this really may be Teyana's year.

During the commercial breaks, the cameras continue rolling backstage, and it's always a joy to see who is interacting, and who is staying with their tablemates. I spotted Timothee Chalamet and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson deep in conversation, with Adam Sandler taking selfies with 16-year-old Owen Cooper (now the youngest Golden Globe winner of Supporting Actor ever) and Julia Roberts talking to Guillermo del Toro, which hopefully means the Oscar-winning superstar may appear in his next gothic horror.

© CBS via Getty Images Looks like Benny and Martin are BFFs

Selena Gomez remained seated almost the entire night with her husband Benny Blanco by her side, and Only Murders co-stars Martin Short and Steve Martin. Selena's friendship with Steve and Martin has been one of the best things in recent years, and it's clear Benny has also been welcomed into the group as I saw him making funny man Martin break out into laughter.

Leonardo DiCaprio made me burst out into laughter however, when he was caught on camera perhaps doing some of the best acting of his career. Making eye contact with someone on the other side of his table, he mimes his words, as he makes fun of the other person for not knowing the stars of K-Pop: Demon Hunters.

© Penske Media via Getty Images Leonardo played a fun game of Charades - but who was he looking at?

I was watching you with the K-pop thing," he says, as he pointed his fingers at his eyes and then the other person. "You were like, 'Is that? K-pop?'" What happened next is him imitating the person's facial expressions as they watched the scene unfold – and I give eternal gratitude to Kyle Buchanan, the awards season columnist for The New York Times, who caught it all on camera.

After the winners accept their awards, they come backstage to take more pictures and speak to the likes of me – and it was Stellan Skarsgard who got the biggest laughs of the evening, simply because he is a man of very, very few words.

There were far fewer political speeches than I expected after the last 12 months, but it was the cast and crew of Adolescence who came prepared to make a statement. Co-creator Jack Thorne gave a beautiful speech on-air that stressed that the show isn't about fearing youth but the challenges placed in their path and how it's reliant on all generations to help children navigate the world.

© CBS via Getty Images Stephen and Jack (C) gave the most charged speeches

"It's about the filth and debris we have laid in their path," Jack said backstage. "Removing that is our generation's responsibility. It is top down."

Stephen Graham, who also created the Netflix limited series, shared that his biggest win of the night wasn't accepting the Golden Globe but receiving applause from the wait staff as they made their way backstage.

His second biggest? "I'd like to tell you what happened today. I met Snoop Dogg… he shook my hand and he looked me right in the eyes – well, I couldn't see his eyes because he had his glasses on – and he just said, 'You're a [expletive] gangster. My life is complete."

Hanmet won Best Drama, and the cast and crew were the last ones to come backstage after they closed the ceremony. I spotted stars Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal in a three-way hug with a close friend, as their director Chloe Zhao – who carried the audience of the Los Angeles premiere through a minutes-long meditation in November – took several calming breaths before she walked on to the stage.



© Penske Media via Getty Images Was Gayle wearing her clogs on the carpet?

And in a reminder that celebrities are just like us, my favorite moment of the night may have been watching Gayle King take off her clogs to put her heels back on, as she went from working on the red carpet to attending the ceremony as a guest.