Exclusive: Jill Halfpenny says sudden loss made her 'care less about what people think'

Jill Halfpenny no longer worries about what people think of her. The star, whose partner, Matt, died suddenly of a heart attack in 2017, says that her experience of loss has made her "care less about what people think", while also renewing her appreciation for life.

"It makes you understand that life is precious, and that it really can end at any moment," says the Olivier Award-winning actress, 50, who also lost her father to a heart attack when she was four years old. "Certainly with my experiences of loss, where they've been very sudden, it makes you think about living for today."

© Rachell Smith Jill Halfpenny stars in Paramount+'s new drama, Girl Taken

Loss is one of the central themes of Jill's latest thriller, Girl Taken. A six-part Paramount+ series based on Hollie Overton's novel Baby Doll, it follows twin sisters whose family's lives are shattered when one of them is abducted by a local school teacher from their quiet, rural town.

© Clapperboard TV/Paramount Global Jill stars opposite sisters Tallulah and Delphi Evans, who play twins Lily and Abby Riser

Jill, who has been a regular fixture on our TV screens since landing her breakout role at the age of 14 in the teen drama Byker Grove, plays the twins' mother, Eve, while the Game of Thrones star Alfie Allen portrays the teacher, Rick. In real life, Jill is a mum to son Harvey.

"We've all thought about the fact that you could be abducted. I think that lives in your psyche, as a woman," says the Gateshead-born actress, who has appeared in Coronation Street, EastEnders and ITV's true-crime drama The Long Shadow, about the hunt for the serial killer Peter Sutcliffe.

In this exclusive interview with HELLO!, Jill opens up about her latest role, why it's "impossible" not to be changed by loss and why she feels "more galvanised than ever".

Jill, what attracted you to Girl Taken? "I'd worked previously with the director, Laura Way, whom I love. I read the novel and it's a terrible thing to have to admit, but, as women, we've all thought that it could happen to us. "I thought it was interesting to watch that story being played out and, instead of focusing on the captivity, to focus on what happens after that. People think that the minute someone's found, it's a happy ending. But you've got all the trauma, the PTSD and what's happened with the family." How has loss changed your outlook on life? "It makes you understand that life is precious and that it really can end at any moment. It helps me to connect with people in a way that perhaps was a bit more difficult beforehand, because I feel as though I now have an understanding that we're all just trying to do our best on a day-to-day basis, with loads of stuff going on underneath. You never really know what someone's going through."

Has grief inspired you to take on new challenges? "I was always a person who saw an opportunity and took it. But I suppose – and this could be an age thing, too – it's made me care less about what people think. "There are other things to worry about. We all spend way too much time wondering what other people might be saying about us, and the real truth is that no one is that interested. Everyone's just living their own lives. "The best thing to do is to live your life, and when you can, be kind and empathetic. It's a freedom you get when you're older, when you're like: 'Who cares?'" You turned 50 last year. How did it feel to mark that milestone? "I've got loads of creativity inside me. There's no part of me that feels as though I'm on a downward trajectory. I'm on an upward trajectory. I've got loads of ideas and feel more galvanised than ever. "I also have a bit more of an understanding of the world – that things can change at any moment and turn on a dime for good or bad. So I think you hit 50 and go: 'OK, I'm halfway through, if I'm lucky. Let's really enjoy this second half.'"

© SOPA Images Jill says the "best thing to do is to live your life" and "be kind and empathetic"

What's next for you? "My dream is to continue to get more interesting and challenging work. It's about being challenged and being asked to do different, interesting things. I just want to keep going in that direction and exploring."

