9 most anticipated films of 2026 that are worth the cinema trip – according to a TV & Film Editor

Jaafar Jackson plays the King of Pop in Michael

Biopics have had somewhat of a resurgence in recent years, particularly those which focus on musicians (Elvis, Bohemian Rhapsody, Rocketman), and 2026 has a new entry to the genre.

Michael will delve into the life and career of Michael Jackson. Dubbed 'The King of Pop', the singer-songwriter is regarded as one of the most influential artists of the 21st century.

The story traces Michael's journey from "the discovery of his extraordinary talent as the lead of the Jackson Five, to the visionary artist whose creative ambition fueled a relentless pursuit to become the biggest entertainer in the world," according to the synopsis. "Highlighting both his life off-stage and some of the most iconic performances from his early solo career, the film gives audiences a front-row seat to Michael Jackson as never before. This is where his story begins," it reads.

Jaafar Jackson leads the cast as Michael Jackson. He's joined by the likes of Colman Domingo, Nia Long and Miles Teller.

Antoine Fuqua (Training Day, Olympus Has Fallen) directs the film, while three-time Oscar nominee John Logan (Skyfall, Gladiator) wrote the screenplay, so it's safe to say audiences are in good hands.

In cinemas on 24 April.