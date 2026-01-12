9 most anticipated films of 2026 that are worth the cinema trip – according to a TV & Film Editor

2025 was a great year for film, with the likes of epic sports drama Marty Supreme to Guillermo del Toro's gothic horror Frankenstein and the Leonardo DiCaprio-starring action thriller, One Battle After Another. There were plenty of magnificent big-screen spectacles to feast our eyes upon – and it looks like there's a lot more in store for 2026.
From epic entries from legendary directors such as Christopher Nolan and Steven Spielberg, to the latest instalments of blockbuster franchises like Dune: Part Three and long-awaited sequels such as The Devil Wears Prada, here are 9 films coming in 2026 that are worth going to the cinema for.
The iconic film returns after 20 years
The Devil Wears Prada 2
It's been a long time coming, but after 20 years, Anne Hathaway reprises her role as Andy Sachs in the second iteration of the highly quotable comedy drama. She is joined on the fashionable streets of New York by her original cast mates – the Academy Award winner Meryl Streep, who returns as the fierce fashion magazine editor Miranda Priestly, Stanley Tucci as Miranda’s right-hand man Nigel and Emily Blunt as Andy’s colleague Emily. Kenneth Branagh appears as Miranda’s new husband, while Simone Ashley, Justin Theroux and Lucy Liu also star.
In cinemas on 1 May.
Emerald Fennell directs the sweeping gothic romance
Wuthering Heights
Emily Brontë's gothic novel gets the Emerald Fennell treatment in this sweeping adaptation starring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi, with a soundtrack by Charli XCX. This visually stunning take by Saltburn director Emerald follows Cathy (Margot) and Heathcliff (Jacob) from their first meeting as children in the West Yorkshire moors through their intoxicating and tumultuous love affair as adults.
As a huge fan of Wuthering Heights, I'm particularly excited to see Fennell's take on the much-loved classic. While the casting of Jacob Elordi as Heathcliff has sparked controversy, with Brontë's character described as "dark-skinned" and a "lascar" (a colonial term for a sailor or soldier from South Asia) in the novel, there's no doubt the striking Saltburn actor will deliver a compelling performance.
In cinemas on 13 February.
Christopher Nolan's mythic action epic stars Matt Damon
The Odyssey
It's set to be the blockbuster of the summer: Christopher Nolan's mythic action epic stars Matt Damon as Odysseus, King of Ithaca. Adapted from Homer's poem of the same name, composed around 8BC, the film details the Greek king’s perilous journey home after the Trojan War. Matt is joined by an all-star cast, including Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway and Zendaya.
In cinemas on 17 July.
Jessie Buckley and Christian Bale star in the horror romance
The Bride!
Jessie Buckley really is having a moment. Hot on the heels of Hamnet, the Irish singer is starring opposite Christian Bale in the upcoming horror romance, The Bride!.
From Oscar-nominated writer and director Maggie Gyllenhaal, this bold adaptation of Mary Shelley's iconic gothic novel sees Bale in the role of Frankenstein, who travels to 1930s Chicago to ask groundbreaking scientist Dr. Euphronious (Annette Bening) to create a companion for him.
The synopsis continues: "The two revive a murdered young woman and The Bride (Buckley) is born. What ensues is beyond what either of them imagined: Murder! Possession! A wild and radical cultural movement! And outlaw lovers in a wild and combustible romance!"
In cinemas on 6 March.
Zendaya and Robert Pattinson star in The Drama
The Drama
Zendaya and Robert Pattinson play a happily engaged couple in this upcoming romantic comedy drama. Days before their wedding, Emma and Charlie's relationship is put to the test when one partner discovers unsettling truths about the other, sending their wedding week off the rails.
Rounding out the cast are Zoë Winters, Mamoudou Athie, Alana Haim, and Hailey Gates.
There's been a lot of buzz around the film already, with a mock engagement announcement published in a December issue of Boston Globe's print edition. The notice, placed by Emma's parents, Mr and Mrs Roger Harwood of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, included information about the couple.
According to the piece, Emma is a 2013 Portside High School graduate and a 2017 honours graduate of Boston University with a BA in English, currently working at a bookstore called Mission Books.
Meanwhile, Charlie, who hails from London, is a 2004 graduate of Eaton College and the director of the fictional Cambridge Art Museum. He also has a PhD in Art History from Tufts University.
In cinemas on 3 April.
Jaafar Jackson plays the King of Pop in Michael
Michael
Biopics have had somewhat of a resurgence in recent years, particularly those which focus on musicians (Elvis, Bohemian Rhapsody, Rocketman), and 2026 has a new entry to the genre.
Michael will delve into the life and career of Michael Jackson. Dubbed 'The King of Pop', the singer-songwriter is regarded as one of the most influential artists of the 21st century.
The story traces Michael's journey from "the discovery of his extraordinary talent as the lead of the Jackson Five, to the visionary artist whose creative ambition fueled a relentless pursuit to become the biggest entertainer in the world," according to the synopsis. "Highlighting both his life off-stage and some of the most iconic performances from his early solo career, the film gives audiences a front-row seat to Michael Jackson as never before. This is where his story begins," it reads.
Jaafar Jackson leads the cast as Michael Jackson. He's joined by the likes of Colman Domingo, Nia Long and Miles Teller.
Antoine Fuqua (Training Day, Olympus Has Fallen) directs the film, while three-time Oscar nominee John Logan (Skyfall, Gladiator) wrote the screenplay, so it's safe to say audiences are in good hands.
In cinemas on 24 April.
Timothée Chalamet leads the cast
Dune: Part Three
The final chapter in Denis Villeneuve's epic sci-fi trilogy is based on Frank Herbert's sequel novel, Dune: Messiah and will see Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Florence Pugh, Anya Taylor-Joy, Josh Brolin and Rebecca Ferguson all reprise their roles.
After the previous two hits, it's safe to assume that audiences can expect another spectacular cinematic experience.
Timothée Chalamet is undoubtedly one of the brightest Hollywood stars at the moment. With a string of major film roles behind him, including his Oscar-tipped performance in Marty Supreme, there's no doubt the actor will deliver another compelling turn in this excellent trilogy.
In cinemas on 18 December.
Glenn Close stars in the upcoming film
The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping
The dystopian franchise's latest instalment can't come soon enough for fans of the Hunger Games. Not only is there the promise of cameos from original stars Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson, but the cast is seriously something to behold, with Kieran Culkin, Elle Fanning, Jesse Plemons, Ralph Fiennes and Glenn Close among the film's big names. Meanwhile, Francis Lawrence, who directed all Hunger Games films except the very first one, is back at the helm.
Based on the prequel novel Sunrise on the Reaping, the story follows a young Haymitch Abernathy (Joseph Zada), played in the original trilogy by Woody Harrelson. The character is one of the few Hunger Games winners from the same district as original protagonist Katniss Everdeen.
The prequel sees Haymitch as he is selected to compete in the 50th Hunger Games.
In cinemas on 20 November.
Barry Keoghan has joined the cast
Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man
Cillian Murphy reprises his iconic role as Birmingham gangster Tommy Shelby in the hotly anticipated film sequel to Stephen Graham's hit series. The likes of Rebecca Ferguson,
Tim Roth and Barry Keoghan have joined the starry cast, which will have a limited theatrical run before landing on Netflix.
The story takes place in Birmingham 1940, and amidst the chaos of World War Two, Tommy is driven back from a self-imposed exile to face his most destructive reckoning yet. The synopsis teases: "With the future of the family and the country at stake, Tommy must face his own demons, and choose whether to confront his legacy, or burn it to the ground. By order of the Peaky Blinders."
In select theatres on March 6 and on Netflix on March 20.