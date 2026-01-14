Alan Rickman's 'disarming' behind-the-scenes ritual revealed – 10 years on from death

It's been ten years since the passing of legendary British actor Alan Rickman, who brought the formidable potions master Severus Snape to life in JK Rowling's Harry Potter franchise.

As one of the most beloved figures in British film and theatre, Alan's influence is still felt across the industry a decade on and, with tributes continuing to be shared by those who knew him best, one "disarming" habit of the Snape star has been revealed.

© Getty Images Alan died on 14 January 2016

Alan's behind-the-scenes habit on Harry Potter

Remembering Alan in an anniversary tribute by The Guardian, Tom Felton, who played Harry's longtime nemesis Draco Malfoy, reflected on the lessons Alan taught him over the 11 years they worked together.

"He taught me a great deal about charity," said Tom. "He would often have half a dozen people visit the studio each day, and would claim they were his cousins or friends. Really, he was offering terminally ill children and their families a chance to see behind the curtains."

© Alamy Stock Photo Alan Rickman and Tom Felton in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

He added that Alan told him children didn't want to meet the actors themselves, but the iconic characters they played in Harry Potter.

"I would usually greet a nine-year-old visitor by saying: "Hello, how's it going mate?" which would usually freak them out," he said.

"Alan would sneer at them in front of their parents, then tell them to tuck their shirts in and clip them round the ear. Full Snape. Charming, disarming and a delight to watch. He never smiled. But when I look back, I think he probably was inside."

Remembering Alan Rickman

Alan died at the age of 69 on 14 January 2016. The news was confirmed in a statement from his family, who said the star had been battling cancer and was "surrounded by family and friends" when he died.

Reacting to the news, Daniel Radcliffe said at the time: "Working with him at such a formative age was incredibly important and I will carry the lessons he taught me for the rest of my life and career. Film sets and theatre stages are all far poorer for the loss of this great actor and man."

© Desiree Navarro

Meanwhile, Emma Thompson, who famously played Alan's on-screen wife in Love Actually, penned: "Alan was my friend and so this is hard to write because I have just kissed him goodbye. What I remember most in this moment of painful leave-taking is his humour, intelligence, wisdom and kindness.

"His capacity to fell you with a look or lift you with a word. The intransigence which made him the great artist he was – his ineffable and cynical wit, the clarity with which he saw most things, including me, and the fact that he never spared me the view. I learned a lot from him."

She added: "He was, above all things, a rare and unique human being and we shall not see his like again."