Superman actor dies aged 87 as family issue 'sad' statement

British actor Terence Stamp, renowned for his portrayal of legendary villain General Zod in the Superman films, has passed away at the age of 87.

His family confirmed the news on Sunday, describing him as having left behind "an extraordinary body of work, both as an actor and as a writer that will continue to touch and inspire people for years to come."

They added: "We ask for privacy at this sad time," in a statement to Reuters news agency.

An extraordinary legacy

Born in London's East End in 1938, Terence’s early life was marked by the challenges of wartime London, including enduring the bombing of World War II.

He began his career in advertising before winning a scholarship to the Webber Douglas Academy of Dramatic Art.

His film debut in 1962's Billy Budd earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor, as well as a BAFTA nomination for Best Newcomer.

© Getty Images The actor's career spanned six decades

Acting legend

Throughout the 1960s, he became a prominent figure in British cinema, starring in films such as Far From the Madding Crowd, where he formed one of Britain’s most glamorous on-screen couples with Julie Christie, and Poor Cow.

© Corbis via Getty Images Sergeant Troy (Terence Stamp) confesses his love to Bathsheba Everdene (Julie Christie) on the beach in a scene from the 1967 film Far from the Madding Crowd

He also famously dated model Jean Shrimpton and was chosen as a muse by photographer David Bailey for the set Box of Pin-Ups. In 2002, he married Elizabeth O’Rourke, though the couple later divorced in 2008.

The actor's career, which spanned six decades, showed remarkable versatility. Highlights include his acclaimed performance as a transgender woman in the 1994 film The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, as well as appearances in Valkyrie (2008), The Adjustment Bureau (2011), and The Limey (1999).

© WireImage Terence Stamp at premiere of Superman 2

His more recent TV projects included Viking Destiny, Murder Mystery, His Dark Materials, and Last Night in Soho.

While he tried and failed to land the role of James Bond after Sean Connery, he starred in Italian films and worked with Federico Fellini in the late 1960s.

Personal life and legacy

After stepping away from the spotlight for a time to study yoga in India, Terence returned to the screen in his most iconic role as General Zod, the leader of the Kryptonians in Superman (1978), reprising the role in the 1980 sequel.