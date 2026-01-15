Shetland's Douglas Henshall joins Downton Abbey star in 'twisted' 6-part drama based on bestseller

Channel 5 has announced its new drama, Forever Home, based on the best-selling novel by broadcaster Graham Norton, which boasts an impressive cast including Shetland's Douglas Henshall, Downton Abbey actress Amy Nuttall and Outnumbered star Samantha Bond.

The six-part drama, which is billed as a "darkly emotional story about marriage, family and the unbreakable bond between a mother and her children," is set to air this year.

© ITV/Shutterstock Shetland's Douglas Henshall will star in the drama

This isn't the first time Norton's novels have been adapted for the small screen. Back in 2022, his debut novel Holding was made into an ITV drama starring Conleth Hill. It was met with four star reviews from critics, while viewers hailed the series as "absolutely brilliant".

Forever Home, which was released in 2023 and has been praised by readers as "compelling" and "gripping", follows a second wife, who discovers a long-dead body hidden in the home of her husband.

WATCH: The trailer for Holding

Intrigued? Keep reading to find out more.

What is Forever Home about?

The series follows Carol, a second wife dealing with the memories of the woman who went before her. The synopsis continues: "When Carol discovers a long-dead body hidden in the basement of her home, the horrific realization is undeniable – she's living with a killer. The story that her husband's first wife ran away never to be seen again now looks like a lie, and the fact he's insisted on never selling the house suddenly makes sense. But one dark family secret is soon to be replaced by another."

© Getty Images Amy Nuttall also features in the cast

Author and executive producer Graham said of the story: "In writing Forever Home, I was initially inspired by the simple idea of packing up a home later in life, and the 'what if' scenarios and complexities that come with later-life relationships. The novel soon evolved into a funny, twisted, 'dark-romp' full of farcical scenes and it's wonderful to see the depth and richness of Carol's story realized as a screenplay."

Who else stars in the series?

Starring in the show, alongside Amy Nuttall (The Feud, Downton Abbey), Douglas Henshall (The Revenge Club, Shetland) and Samantha Bond (The Marlow Murder Club, Outnumbered), are Denise Welch (Tip Toe, Waterloo Road), Kevin Whately (Inspector Morse, Lewis), Lewis Cope (Emmerdale, Strictly Come Dancing), Jenny Walser (Heartstopper, Sweetpea S2), Shane Zaza (Invasion, Big Boys) and James Baxter (Alma's Not Normal, Waterloo Road).

© Getty The drama is an adaptation of Graham Norton's book, Forever Home

When will the series be released?

The drama, which is penned and executive produced by Clara Salaman (Too Close), will arrive in 2026. A release date has yet to be announced. Filming is taking place in Northumberland.