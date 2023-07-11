Shetland actor Douglas Henshall to appear in star-studded BBC drama alongside Downton Abbey star

Shetland actor Douglas Henshall left viewers heartbroken when he stepped down from his starring role in the detective drama last year. But fans of the actor will be pleased to know that he'll soon be back on our screens in the BBC's latest Agatha Christie adaptation.

The Scottish star has been cast in an upcoming two-part thriller for BBC One, which is based on the Agatha Christie novel, Murder Is Easy.

Douglas will play Major Horton in the series, while Rye Lane actor David Jonsson stars as Fitzwilliam, alongside The Rings of Power actress Morfydd Clark, who will play Bridget.

© Photo: BBC Douglas Henshall will play Major Horton in the series

The drama boasts a stacked cast, including Downton Abbey star Penelope Wilton in the role of Miss Pinkerton, The Crown's Sinead Matthews as Miss Waynflete and Ghosts actor Mathew Baynton playing Dr Thomas.

Also set to appear in the drama is Tom Riley (The Nevers) as Lord Whitfield and Douglas' Shetland co-star Mark Bonnar as Reverend Humbleby.

Penelope Wilton will star in the series

Rounding out the cast are Tamzin Outhwaite (Ridley Road) as Mrs Pierce, Nimra Bucha (Polite Society) as Mrs Humbleby, Jon Pointing (Big Boys) as Rivers and newcomer Phoebe Licorish as Rose.

The series will follow the events that take place in the detective novel, which is set in 1954 and sees Fitzwilliam cross paths with Miss Pinkerton on a train to London, where she informs him that a killer is on the loose in the quiet English village of Wychwood under Ashe.

© Anne Binckebanck Mark Bonnar will play Reverend Humbleby

While the villagers believe that the deaths are accidental, Miss Pinkerton knows otherwise. When she's later found dead on her way to Scotland Yard, Fitzwilliam sets out to find her killer before he strikes again.

Filming is underway for the upcoming mystery series, which is produced by Mammoth Screen alongside Agatha Christie Limited, in a co-commission with BritBox International.

© Shutterstock David Jonsson will lead the cast as Fitzwilliam

Meanwhile, Siân Ejiwunmi-Le Berre is adapting the novel for the small screen, with Meenu Gaur at the helm as director.

James Prichard, executive producer for Agatha Christie Limited and the famous author's great-grandson, said: "Once again my great-grandmother's stories have attracted some amazing talent. It is so exciting to see this group of actors embark on the re-telling of this great story.

"The concept of evil lurking in the quintessentially English village is a familiar trope, but what exactly it is that makes murder easy remains to be revealed."

© Photo: BBC Douglas stepped down from Shetland last year

Director of BBC Drama, Lindsay Salt, added: "With an intriguing central mystery and a fantastic creative team behind the camera, it’s no surprise that this new adaptation of Agatha Christie’s classic whodunnit has attracted a who’s who of UK acting talent to bring Murder Is Easy to the screen.

"BBC viewers are in for a treat that will keep them guessing to the very end."

Shetland fans will be pleased to see Douglas Henshall back on their screens following his final outing as DI Jimmy Perez in season seven.

Douglas, who announced his exit in July last year, will be replaced in the lead role by actress Ashley Jensen, who is known for her roles in After Life and Agatha Raisin.