Agatha Christie's Murder is Easy: Meet the cast including Downton Abbey star

A mind-bending mystery from the Queen of Crime? Sign us up! Agatha Christie's Murder is Easy has been adapted by the BBC, and it boasts an incredible cast. With a line-up that includes Shetland's Douglas Henshall, and Downton Abbey's Penelope Wilton, this two-part series is teeming with talent.

WATCH: Murder is Easy – trailer

But what's it all about? Set in the sleepy English village of Wychwood under Ashe, our story begins with the dashing Fitzwilliam (played by David Jonsson). After meeting Miss Pinkerton (Penelope Wilton) – a woman travelling to Scotland Yard to report a serial killer – Fitzwilliam is left shaken by her sudden and violent death.

Determined to learn the truth, Fitzwilliam makes his way to Wychwood, where he quickly learns that nothing is as it seems. Want to meet the cast? Keep reading…

David Jonsson

Known and loved for his roles in Industry and Rye Lane; David Jonsson leads the cast as Luke Fitzwilliam an ambitious young man looking to build a better life for himself in London. While he's not a detective, it's Fitzwilliam who drives the story forward. Set to star in Alien: Romulus, and Bonhoeffer, it's safe to say that David has a bright future ahead.

© BBC David Jonsson as Fitzwilliam

Morfydd Clark

Morfydd Clark was declared a breakout star after landing the role of Galadriel in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. She's also appeared in the horror films Saint Maud (2019), and Starve Acre (2023). Stepping away from her Scream Queen status, this time round, Morfydd plays the beautiful and elusive Bridget, a woman who's climbed the social ladder, following her relationship with the wealthy Lord Whitfield.

© BBC Morfydd Clark as Bridget

Penelope Wilton

Downton Abbey alum Penelope Wilton graces the cast. Stepping into the shoes of Miss Pinkerton, the actress has fewer scenes than we'd have liked, but, she makes each and every one memorable.

© BBC Penelope Wilton as Miss Pinkerton

Tom Riley

Tom Riley transforms into Lord Witfield, one of the wealthiest residents around, and Bridget's fiancee. A pompous and proud character, he takes an immediate dislike to Fitzwilliam. Among his many credits, Tom has starred in Lost in Austen, Da Vinci's Demons, Doctor Who, and The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window.

© BBC Tom Riley as Lord Witfield

MORE: Bridgerton season three brand new images have landed - and we’re already swooning

READ: Call the Midwife's Zephryn Taitte reveals 'door is always open' for Lucille as he hints at new Cyril romance

Douglas Henshall

Shetland's Douglas Henshall portrays Major Horton, a quiet gentleman known for being a tad "peculiar" following his wife's death. Among his other projects, Douglas has appeared as Professor Nick Cutter in Primeval and Taran MacQuarrie in Outlander.

© BBC Douglas Henshall as Major Horton

Mathew Baynton

Wonka and Ghosts star Mathew Baynton plays Dr Thomas – a man convinced that Wychood's most mysterious deaths are accidents, rather than the work of a serial killer.