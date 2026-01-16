'Chilling' 6-part serial killer drama starring Anne Hathaway needs to be on your watchlist

The Paramount+ series, Fear Not, sees the Devil Wears Prada star play Margy Palm, the last woman ever kidnapped by prolific serial killer, Stephen Morin

Nicky Morris
Nicky MorrisActing TV and Film Editor
2 minutes ago
True crime fans, listen up! Anne Hathaway is starring in a new limited series about prolific serial killer, Stephen Morin, and the unlikely bond he formed with Margy Palm, the last woman he ever kidnapped. 

The Paramount+ series, titled Fear Not, penned by Bash Doran (Outlaw King, Boardwalk Empire), comes to screens next year and promises to be an "enthralling" watch. 

Anne Hathaway at the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards held at the American Museum of Natural History on November 6, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images)
Anne Hathaway stars and executive produces the series

Anne Hathaway is booked and busy for 2026. Not only is she starring in the sequel of The Devil Wears Prada, as well as Christopher Nolan's bold reimagining of Homer's ancient epic Odyssey, and the upcoming adaptation of Colleen Hoover's bestselling thriller, Verity, but now she's returning to the small screen for the first time in over three years. 

Anne last appeared on our TV screens in the 2022 series, WeCrashed, a biographical comedy-drama about the founders of WeWork, Adam and Rebekah Neumann, in which she starred opposite Jared Leto.

WATCH: Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep in the first teaser for The Devil Wears Prada 2

So, what can viewers expect from Fear Not? Here's what we know so far. 

What is Fear Not about?

The series focuses on prolific serial killer Stephen Morin - who is accused of more crimes than Ted Bundy - and the unlikely bond he formed with Margy Palm (Anne Hathaway), the last woman he ever kidnapped. 

The drama is based on the Vanity Fair article 'Sympathy for the Devil' by Julie MIller. 

Anne plays Margy Palm
Anne plays Margy Palm

Stephen Morin was suspected of murdering over 30 people between 1969 and 1981. In 1985, he was executed by lethal injection in Texas after being convicted of murdering three women.

The synopsis for Fear Not reads: "Morin's abduction of Palm, which started as a deadly captive situation, took an unlikely turn: one which included compassion, prayer and profound courage. Palm's devotion to her faith and her insistence that Morin could be transformed, became the impetus of a relationship that lasted long after Palm was returned to safety — until Morin received the death penalty."

Anne Hathaway at the 2024 Film Independent Spirit Awards held at the Santa Monica Pier on February 25, 2024 in Santa Monica, California© Variety via Getty Images
The series follows prolific serial killer, Stephen Morin, and the unlikely bond he formed with Margy Palm, the last woman he ever kidnapped

Jane Wiseman, Head of Originals for Paramount+, described the show as an "enthralling limited series" that grounds a "chilling true story in the lived experience of our protagonist".

"Anne is bringing a level of nuance and gravity to the screen that only a performer of her caliber can," said Jane. 

Who stars in Fear Not?

Anne Hathaway, who also executive produces the series, leads the cast as Margy Palm.

Further casting details have yet to be announced. 

