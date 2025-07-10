Anne Hathaway is booked and busy into 2026 – and these 7 films sound epic

To some, she's Mia Thermopolis, the reluctant royal in The Princess Diaries.

To others, she'll always be Fantine, the tragic soul from Les Misérables – or Andy Sachs, navigating stilettos and sarcasm in The Devil Wears Prada.

No matter where you first saw Anne Hathaway, one thing is clear: her range knows no bounds, and if you thought her past roles were impressive, just wait until you see what she has lined up next.

Whether you're into nostalgic comedies, sweeping epics or edgy thrillers, there's something for every Anne Hathaway fan in her repertoire of upcoming roles.

Here's a closer look at every project she’s set to star in over the next couple of years.

© Instagram The Devil Wears Prada 2 – expected 1 May 2026 Gird your loins, we're finally getting a Devil Wears Prada sequel! Alongside Anne, who plays Andy, viewers will also see the return of Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci reprising their roles as Miranda Priestly, Emily and Nigel. Fans can expect to see how Miranda is coping with the changing landscape of the magazine industry – and a rivalry with her former assistant, Emily Charlton.

© Instagram Verity – expected 15 May 2026 In a gritty psychological twist, Anne is set to lead Verity, the viral bestselling book by Colleen Hoover. Anne plays Lowen, a struggling writer who uncovers dark secrets while ghostwriting for a famous author. With obsession, mind games and a chilling mystery that will keep viewers on edge – this will definitely be one for fans of Gone Girl and The Girl on the Train.

© Buena Vista/Everett/Shutterstock The Princess Diaries 3 – TBD, likely 2026 Yes, you read that right – Mia Thermopolis is coming back. Over two decades since she found out she was heir to Genovia, Anne is set to reprise her royal role in the highly anticipated third instalment of The Princess Diaries. While plot details are being kept under wraps, the film is expected to explore Mia's adult life as queen. We're keeping our fingers crossed we get to see Julie Andrews and Chris Pine return too!

© Instagram The Odyssey – 17 July 2026 A bold reimagining of Homer’s ancient epic, The Odyssey will follow Odysseus (played by Matt Damon) on his harrowing ten-year journey home after the Trojan War. Directed by the legendary Christopher Nolan, the star-studded cast alongside Anne includes Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Charlize Theron, Jon Bernthal and John Leguizamo.

© Instagram Flowervale Street – 14 August 2026 One of Anne’s more mysterious upcoming projects, Flowervale Street is a psychological thriller co-starring Ewan McGregor. While details remain elusive, an early synopsis teases: "A family in the 80s start to notice bizarre happenings in their neighborhood." Intrigued? So are we.

Yesteryear – TBD, possibly late 2026 Based on the upcoming novel by Caro Claire Burke, Yesteryear explores the dark side of the "tradwife" lifestyle. Anne is confirmed to star and produce. The book follows Natalie, a social media influencer and mum of six who’s built a career promoting an idealised tradwife lifestyle – until she suddenly wakes up in 1805, where she’s forced to live the harsh reality behind the fantasy she’s been selling online. What begins as a curated persona quickly unravels into a survival story with darkly comedic twists.