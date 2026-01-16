Viewers stay up until 1am after 'intense' drama makes long-awaited return

Disney's hit relationship drama, Tell Me Lies, returned to our screens this week with its long-awaited third season, and viewers are already "obsessed" following the three-part premiere.

Fans have been waiting over a year to catch up with Lucy, Stephen and the rest of the Baird College gang, with season two having premiered back in September 2024.

© Disney/Ian Watson Grace Van Patten and Jackson White star in Tell Me Lies

The hit series, which is created by Meaghan Oppenheimer and based on Carola Lovering's twisty 2018 romance novel, follows the toxic romance between Lucy Albright and Stephen DeMarco (played by Grace Van Patten and Jackson White), following their tumultuous relationship over the course of eight years, from their college days at Baird in 2008 to the 2015 wedding of two of their friends, Bree and Evan.

Described as "addictive" by fans, Tell Me Lies has captivated audiences since it first arrived on our screens in 2022. With plenty of shocking and twist-filled storylines, a time-jumping narrative that keeps you guessing and the magnetic chemistry between real-life couple Grace Van Patten and Jackson White, it's no wonder the show is a huge hit.

WATCH: The trailer for Tell Me Lies season 3

Keep reading to find out what viewers have said about season three.

© Disney/Ian Watson The series follows the rocky romance between Lucy Albright and Stephen DeMarco What are viewers saying about season three? It's safe to say that the three-episode premiere went down a storm with viewers, especially because Disney+ had originally announced that only two episodes would be available before surprising fans with a third. Taking to social media following the premiere, one viewer penned: "So far season 3 is everything we needed!! Literally couldn't stop watching! I need the rest of the episodes to drop RN," while another said they stayed up until 1.30am watching the show. Another fan penned: "#TellMeLiesSeason3 is absolutely bonkers (in the best way) so far," while another asked: "Omggggg yassss just finished all 3. Obsessed. Intense."

© Disney/Ian Watson Grace Van Patten and Jackson White star in the Disney+ drama What is season 3 about? Season three picks up after the dramatic cliffhanger ending of the previous series. On her wedding day, Bree received an audio message from Stephen that revealed Evan had previously cheated on her with Lucy. In the new episodes, Lucy and Stephen have rekindled their rocky romance in time for spring semester at Baird College. The synopsis continues: "While they promise things will be different this time, past indiscretions hinder their best intentions, and Lucy finds herself embroiled in a controversy she wants nothing to do with. "Meanwhile, the disastrous repercussions from the previous year also force Lucy and Stephen's friends to face their own destructive behaviors. As scandalous secrets fester around campus, vicious consequences threaten Lucy and everyone in her circle."

© Disney/Ian Watson) Sonia Mena and Alicia Crowder spoke to HELLO! What have the cast said about the show? Teasing the new season in an exclusive interview with HELLO!, Sonia Mena, who plays Pippa, described the episodes as "chaotic, messy" and "ugly". Meanwhile, Alicia Crowder, who portrays Diana, said the characters feel "a lot more grounded" in the new season. "There's less of a performative element to them all," she explained. "I mean performative in the way that when you first meet a group of friends, you're not necessarily being your truest, ugliest self. In [season three], it's less filtered."