Viewers hail new 3-part Agatha Christie drama as 'British TV at its best'

Following its debut on Netflix this week (15 January), Agatha Christie's Seven Dials has been storming the TV charts. Just one day after its release, the whodunit has already snagged the number two spot, hot on the tails of Jon Bernthal and Tessa Thompson's critically-acclaimed crime drama, His & Hers. Based on Christie's 1929 novel, The Seven Dials Mystery, Netflix's three-part adaptation stars Mia McKenna Bruce as Lady Eileen "Bundle" Brent, a vivacious young aristocrat who finds herself investigating the murder of a friend.

© Simon Ridgway/Netflix Agatha Christie's Seven Dials landed on Netflix on Thursday, 15 January

Already a hit with viewers, most of whom devoured the series in one sitting, several have taken to social media to share their thoughts on the newcomer. "Seven Dials is so perfect. Done over three episodes, the perfect amount to execute the story; great cast; great acting. British TV at its best," raved one.

"#SevenDials was a fun little show. Had the Agatha mystery box aesthetic combined with a pulpy conspiracy story. Hope #Netflix makes more," tweeted a second. Meanwhile, a third remarked: "Binge watching Netflix #AgathaChristiesSevenDials mystery. Don't miss if you are an incorrigible #agathachristie addict like me."

WATCH: Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials Official Teaser

While the response has been generally positive, some fans have noted that the series feels more like a loose adaptation rather than a faithful one, with some discrepancies from the original book noted on X (formerly Twitter). Nonetheless, Seven Dials appears to be performing well on Netflix, and it currently has a score of 62% on Rotten Tomatoes.

What is Agatha Christie's Seven Dials about?

The official synopsis reads: "England. 1925. At a lavish country house party, a practical joke appears to have gone horribly, murderously wrong. It will be up to the unlikeliest of sleuths — the fizzingly inquisitive Lady Eileen "Bundle" Brent (Bruce) — to unravel a chilling plot that will change her life, cracking wide open the country house mystery. A witty, epic, and fast-paced drama from the Queen of Crime, Agatha Christie, is brought to life in a thrilling new version for Netflix."

© Simon Ridgway/Netflix Mia McKenna-Bruce stars as aristocrat and amateur sleuth Bundle Brent

Taking the lead, Mia Mckenna Bruce is joined by an impressive ensemble. Shedding some light on her character, Bundle, the actress told Netflix: "There's no real way to describe her. She just is this piece of magic that bounces about, that everyone loves and everyone listens to, even though the odds are stacked against her."

Meanwhile, joining Mia, My Lady Jane's Edward Bluemel stars as Jimmy Thesiger, while Iain Glen (Silo, The Rig), Martin Freeman (Sherlock) and Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown), feature as Lord Caterham, Superintendent Battle and Lady Caterham, respectively. Fans may also spot Queen Charlotte heartthrob Corey Mylchreest as Gerry Wade.

What are critics saying about the show?

With a Certified Fresh score of 62% on Rotten Tomatoes, critics appear to have had a similar reaction to viewers, with generally positive reviews. "If you have neither read the original book nor care about the changes, this is a diverting three-parter. Christie purists may feel differently," noted The Telegraph.

© Justin Downing/Netflix Agatha Christie's Seven Dials has received generally positive reviews

"While the story itself may have been stronger in a film format, the performances by Freeman, Bonham Carter and McKenna-Bruce are enticing enough to keep the viewer engaged," added Variety. "Here, the journey isn't necessarily thrilling, nor is it as intellectually adroit as peak Sherlock, but it's lively and easygoing entertainment," remarked The Hollywood Reporter.

All episodes of Agatha Christie's Seven Dials are available to stream on Netflix.