The Traitors star Rachel Duffy's colourful private home in Northern Ireland with her 3 kids

The Traitors has the nation hooked, with everyone desperate to find out if The Faithful will be able to out the traitors or if their scheming in the turret will be successful. Traitor Rachel Duffy remains alongside Stephen Libby as fellow Traitors Fiona Hughes and Hugo Lodge have already been banished. Away from the iconic Scottish castle, where does Rachel live? Take a look at the glimpses inside her family home in Northern Ireland…

Rachel lives with her husband Sean and three children, Caden, Brodie and Isabelle, in County Down. While the BBC star isn't an avid Instagrammer, she has given us a few looks inside her private property and it's beautifully decorated with bold colours.

Rachel's blue lounge

Rachel has a calming blue lounge

The star shared a video talking to camera from her living space, revealing that it has blue walls and wooden floors. Features include a geometric rug, a black lampshade and a brown leather armchair.

Rachel gave her lounge a Christmas makeover

At Christmastime, her cosy lounge was given a festive upgrade with a twinkling tree jam-packed with pretty baubles. Her fireplace was also given a seasonal tweak with a lovely garland and traditional stockings. The angle also reveals Rachel has chosen a round mirror with black details to hang above her fireplace.

Rachel's green kitchen

Rachel and her daughter in the kitchen

Ahead of the big secret traitor reveal (who we now know to be Fiona), Rachel shared a sweet video alongside her lookalike daughter, Isabelle. Her daughter wore a red dressing gown to mimic the red cloak and even held a lantern to be just like a traitor! This video clip allowed us to see inside Rachel's kitchen with its lime green walls, grey tiles and traditional wooden door. When I interviewed two leading interior designers, they revealed that muted greens just like this are in for 2026, so Rachel is ahead of the game.

Where did Rachel stay during The Traitors filming?

© Photo: BBC Ardross Castle in Scotland

Ardross Castle, a 19th-century venue in the Scottish Highlands, is the magnificent setting for The Traitors filming. While the tense banquet breakfasts take place at the castle and there are cut-away shots of the contestants prepping for bed, the cast's accommodation is not actually on site. Their taxis whisk them off elsewhere each night when the bell rings to spend a night in solitude. Although the exact location has never been revealed, we do have a clue from Alan Cumming, who hosts the US version of the show.



© BBC/Studio Lambert/Euan Cherry Rachel Duffy is competing in season four of the BBC series as a traitor

Alan, who has filmed at the castle, once told The Daily Beast: "They all stayed in the airport hotel in the Inverness airport. How glamorous - you come to Scotland, and you stay in the Inverness airport hotel. And I stayed in a little house in Inverness. But I had a room in the castle where I would get made up and dressed. It had a huge bed in it. So I did actually sleep quite often, but not overnight."