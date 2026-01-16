Paramount's 'disturbing' 6-part thriller with Game of Thrones star hailed as 'must-see'

Paramount+ has dropped its latest thriller, Girl Taken, and the six-part drama has been climbing its charts since its release last week.

The series, which is based on Hollie Overton's 2016 novel Baby Doll, follows twin sisters whose lives implode when one of them is abducted from their quiet rural town by a beloved local teacher. The synopsis reads: "Twin sisters' lives change forever when Lily is kidnapped by their teacher.

"After years in captivity, she escapes-but freedom brings new struggles as she finds everything changed. Her family must heal while her captor remains at large."

Viewer reaction

Viewer reaction has been incredibly positive towards the drama, with the show slowly climbing Paramount's charts, before peaking at No. 3.

Taking to social media to discuss the series, one enthused: "Girl Taken on Paramount is a must see. Alfie Allen gives me the creeps, so he's done his job well!" and a second commented: "Just watched Girl Taken on Paramount. If anyone is looking for something to watch, I highly recommend it."

© Paramount Fans hailed the series as "must-see" despite some labelling it as "disturbing"

A third added: "Just watched the first Episode of "Girl Taken". Must watch, highly recommend," while a fourth quipped: "Girl Taken on paramount is crazy," and a fifth penned: "Highly recommend Girl Taken on Paramount. Disturbing but very very good."

Critically, the show has also been a success, with The Guardian's Lucy Mangan opining: "There are enough twists and reveals as the episodes unfurl to let the show retain its thriller title, but Girl Taken gives a lot more than that."

© Paramount Most of the critical reaction to the series has also been positive

However, Nandini Balial, writing for Roger Ebert, slated the series, commenting: "In some ways, I felt a bit cheated by the narrative structure of Girl Taken. Its initial willingness not to shy away from the crime's brutality, aided by some very nimble editing choices, made me quite hopeful for the show's overall quality. But as it turned out, the writers did not have many ideas for maintaining that momentum."

Girl Taken's cast

One of the leads of the six-part drama is Alfie Allen, who is best known for his role as Theon Greyjoy in Game of Thrones. The actor plays evil teacher Rick Hansen in the series and has also starred in the likes of John Wick and Jojo Rabbit.

© Paramount Several critics praised Alfie Allen's acting

Also joining the cast are Jill Halfpenny (The Drowning), Tallulah Evans (My Fault: London), Vikash Bhai (Run Away), Niamh Walsh (Jamestown), Levi Brown (This Town), Holly Atkins (The Sarah Jane Adventures), Victoria Ekanoye (The Royals) and Kiran Krishnakumar (Everything Now).

The series also stars Delphi Evans making her professional debut.