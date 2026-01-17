Only Fools and Horses star Buster Merryfield's real name that he took to the grave

Buster Merryfield wasn't always destined to be an actor, with the star working in a bank for 40 years, discovering the world of entertainment during his service in World War II. Despite this, he remained with the banking sector until he took early retirement in 1978, at the age of 58.

The star started landing theatre and television roles after this, but his biggest role was as the loveable Uncle Albert on Only Fools and Horses, replacing Lennard Pearce after the star died in 1984.

Although he became known to millions of viewers across the nation, one thing that they wouldn't have known is his real name, as the star was always credited as Buster Merryfield. The moniker was actually a nickname bestowed upon the actor by his grandfather, coming about as Buster weighed nine pounds when he was born on 27 November 1920.

The actor was named Harry by his parents, but because of his fondness for his nickname, he chose to go by this, with his real name not surfacing during his career. Speaking about going by his nickname, Buster once said: "I have a real name, but I'll never divulge it. I was Buster at school, Buster when I met my wife and all through our 56 years of marriage."

After securing the role, Buster admitted that he was incredibly nervous and ended up fluffing his lines on his first take. He reflected: "I met David Jason and Nicholas Lyndhurst, who gave me the once-over and two days later I was picking out my duffel coat, cap and scarf and saying my first words as Uncle Albert. I was nervous as hell. Fluffed my lines.

"Then David came in and got his words in a twist – in front of a live audience. 'What are you lot laughing at,' he joked. 'You got in for nothing, didn't you?' The audience fell about. We all relaxed. That's when I realised that David had seen how tense I was and deliberately messed things up to put me at my ease."

Death

Buster sadly died at the age of 78 on 23 June 1999, after being diagnosed with a brain tumour. At the time, he was survived by his wife, Iris, alongside their daughter and two grandchildren. When Iris died three years later, she was buried beside her late husband.

© Alamy Stock Photo Buster was a beloved cast member of Only Fools and Horses

Paying tribute to the actor, Sir David Jason said at the time: "Buster Merryfield is a great loss personally as well, of course, to his family and the rest of the country. He was a great man and a joy to work with, and I will seriously miss him both as a friend and as an actor."

Fellow co-star Nicholas Lyndhurst added: "I was shocked and saddened to hear of Buster's death. He was a gentle, sweet-natured man and he will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him. He made the part of Uncle Albert a national institution."