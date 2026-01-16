BBC releases first look at 'gem of a show' with Bridgerton and Midsomer Murders stars

The BBC has released a first look at the second season of its "brilliant" sitcom Dinosaur, which is led by Scottish comedian Ashley Storrie

Fans of Dinosaur don't have long to wait as the beloved sitcom will be back soon with its second season, and the BBC has dropped the first look at the upcoming series.

First airing back in 2024, the first season of Dinosaur followed Nina (Ashley Storrie), an autistic palaeontologist working at the Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum, whose life is upended when her sister, Evie (Kat Ronney) announces that she's engaged to Ranesh (Danny Ashok).

The series was positively received when it first aired, even winning a BAFTA Award for Best Writing, which ultimately led to the show being recommissioned for a second season. Fans were also positive, with one hailing Dinosaur as a "gem of a show" while another called it "brilliant".

The show will pick up eight months after the conclusion of the first season and sees Nina far away from her Glasgow-based family as she takes part at a fossil dig on the Isle of Wight. However, when she returns home, Nina is faced with family drama and a love triangle.

Who stars in Dinosaur?

Leading the cast of the BBC sitcom is Scottish comedian Ashley Storrie. Like her character, Ashley is also autistic, having been diagnosed later in life, and she described the process of playing Nina as "liberating".

She's joined by Kat Ronney (McDonald & Dodds) as Evie, David Carlyle (It's a Sin) as Bo, Sally Howitt (River City) as Diane, Greg Hemphill (Still Game) as Ade and Danny Ashok (Strike) as Ranesh.

David Carlyle in a still image from Dinosaur© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Two Brothers Productions/Mark Mainz
David returns as Nina's brother, Bo

Completing the cast are Sanjeev Kohli (Midsomer Murders) as Sachin, Sabrina Sandhu (The Syndicate) as Amber, Lorn Macdonald (Bridgerton) as Lee, Ben Green (Mandy) as Shane, Jim Kitson (Land of Women) as Declan and Kate Dickie (Game of Thrones) as Cecily.

Scroll down to see the first photos from the next season…

1/6

Ashley Storrie and Hyoie O'Grady in a still image from Dinosaur© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Two Brothers Productions/Mark Mainz

Is there love in the air?

New love

Nina had already captured the eye of coffee shop worker Lee (Lorn Macdonald), but as Dinosaur returns, it appears that newcomer Clay, played by Hyoie O'Grady (Outlander) has turned her head.

2/6

Still image of Hyoie O'Grady, Ashley Storrie and Lorn Macdonald sitting in a pub in Dinosaur© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Two Brothers Productions/Mark Mainz

A love triangle is formed

Awkward first date

Things look to be getting awkward as Lee and Clay meet for the first time.

3/6

Lorn Macdonald holding flowers and pickles in a still from Dinosaur© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Two Brothers Productions/Mark Mainz

Lorn is known for his role as Albion Finch in Bridgerton

Lorn Macdonald as Lee

Nothing says love like a bouquet of flowers and a jar of pickles!

4/6

Ashley Storrie, Maddie Rice and Lorn Macdonald in a still from Dinosaur© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Two Brothers Productions/Mark Mainz

There will be plenty of new faces when we return

Another new face

Clay isn't the only new face in this season of Dinosaur. Maddie Rice (Fleabag) will be appearing as Claudette.

5/6

Still image of Greg Hemphill and Sally Howitt with a police officer in Dinosaur© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Two Brothers Productions/Mark Mainz

Greg and Sally are reprising their roles

Nina's parents return

Nina's parents Ade and Diane, played respectively by Greg Hemphill and Sally Howitt, are returning for the new season.


6/6

Danny Ashok and Greg Hemphill in a still image from Dinosaur© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Two Brothers Productions/Mark Mainz

Ranesh played a central role in the previous season

Fitness first

It looks like Evie's husband, Ranesh, is integrating himself well with the family, assisting Ade with his fitness ambitions.

