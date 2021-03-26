This iconic Only Fools and Horses star is joining EastEnders The classic show remains popular to this day

Only Fools and Horses may have finished nearly 20 years ago, but the classic sitcom starring David Jason and Nicholas Lyndhurst is just as popular to this day. The iconic cast also remains beloved by avid fans – and now, one iconic star from the show is heading to Albert Square!

Sue Holderness, who became a household name thanks to her role as Marlene Boyce in the comedy, will be joining the cast of EastEnders as Estelle, a potential love interest for Perry Fenwick's long-running character, Billy Mitchell.

Only Fools and Horses star Sue Holderness is heading to Albert Square

Speaking about her new role in the soap, Sue told the BBC: "I was absolutely delighted to have been given the chance to visit Walford. It felt very surreal to be popping into the actual fish and chip shop, Ruby's club, The Queen Vic, and wandering around the iconic Albert Square.

"I was ridiculously excited about the whole thing! After more than fifty years in the business it was my first time working on a soap and I loved the whole experience."

The actress played iconic character Marlene in the show

The actress, 71, is best-known for playing Marlene, who was married to Aubrey 'Boycie' Boyce, played by John Challis – a friend but sometimes foe of Derek Trotter (David Jason). Sue and John reprised their characters as Marlene and Boycie after Only Fools ended for spin-off comedy series, The Green Green Grass, which ran from 2005 to 2009.

Meanwhile, star of the show David Jason spoke to HELLO! last year about his time on the sitcom, and revealed that the comedy shows of today differ to those in his time.

"We had censorship when you couldn't say certain things, you couldn't show certain things because it was disrespectful or bad manners. You needed to be clever with your dialogue in order to get round things – now you just say it and we are going further in a downward spiral."

