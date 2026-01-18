Carrie star Sissy Spacek, 76, makes rare appearance to support famous husband

Carrie actress Sissy Spacek made a rare public appearance on January 16 to support her husband, production designer Jack Fisk. The 76-year-old – who has stepped back from the limelight in recent years – joined Jack as he was honored at the American Cinematheque's 5th Annual Tribute To The Crafts.

Two-time Oscar nominee Jack received the Career Achievement Award "for his extraordinary body of work" thanks to his "long-standing collaborations with visionary directors such as Terrence Malick, David Lynch, Paul Thomas Anderson, Alejandro González Iñárritu, Martin Scorsese, and Josh Safdie".

© FilmMagic Sissy kept it smart in a black pants suit with the blazer featuring a grandfather collar and the pants a cigarette leg. She added black boots, and kept her arm tucked into Jack's as the posed for pictures. Jack also rocked a casual formal look, with black jeans and a shirt, with a plaid wool blazer.



© Getty Images The Hollywood power couple met in 1973 on the set of Terrence Malick's Badlands, in which Sissy starred, and Jack worked as the art director. They tied the knot in 1974 and are parents to two children: Schuyler and Madison.

© Variety via Getty Images,Sissy Spacek In 2025, she spoke to Ethan Hawke for Interview Magazine, during which she shared that she believed she had "learned all about art life from him, the passion". "Everything he does, he does with complete passion. When we were doing Carrie, I got into his research and came across all these biblical etchings, the Gustave [Doré] etchings of the Bible. They were so bizarre. People terrified, lions right on them, probably ate them to nothing. I used that because before that I was just exploring my inner self. But wow, research is great," she added.

© Getty Images for American Cinema Their careers took off at the same time, with Sissy's breakthrough as the titular character with telekinetic powers in Brian De Palma's supernatural horror film Carrie, which garnered her the first of six Best Actress nominations for the Oscars. She was also nominated for Missing (1982), The River (1984), Crimes of the Heart (1986), and In the Bedroom (2001), and won in 1980 for her performance as country music star Loretta Lynn in Michael Apted's biographical film Coal Miner's Daughter.

© Getty Images for American Cinema Jack has worked on The Thin Red Line, Mulholland Drive, There Will Be Blood, The Revenant, and Killers of the Flower Moon, and has received acclaim for his work on Josh Safdie's Oscar contender Marty Supreme.