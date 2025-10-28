What happened to the original Carrie actress – and the star who played her mom?

Jack Fisk and Sissy Spacek at the 96th Annual Academy Awards

Since 1978, Sissy has resided on a farm in rural Virginia near Charlottesville with her husband, Jack Fisk. The couple, who tied the knot back in 1974, share two daughters – Schuyler and Madison – and are the proud grandparents to one girl and one boy. "Mainly, I’ve been saying yes to my grandchildren. I have two – a four-year-old girl and her five-year-old brother," she told Women's Weekly. "They’re just so entertaining and precious, so I’m enjoying them and spending a lot of time with them. And then I’ve been working a lot."

Sissy continued: "My oldest daughter, Schuyler Fisk, is the mother of the two little precious children that we’re all so close to. She’s a musician and she’s recording and doing really wonderful. She’s not touring now because she’s got a Hallmark series called The Chicken Sisters that she’s starring in. My younger daughter, Madison Fisk, is a very talented artist, and she’s having shows, selling work and working in her studio. She has a horse and she rides a lot. She paints and sculpts and shows, and rides. And she’s happy. We all kind of came home during the pandemic, and we are all still here."