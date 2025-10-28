What happened to the original Carrie actress – and the star who played her mom?

Each year, as Halloween creeps back around, we find ourselves diving into the movie archives to revisit the films that never fail to make us jump. One that will never gather dust in the cobwebbed corners of the DVD cupboard is Brian De Palma’s 1976 horror, Carrie. The cult classic follows teenager Carrie White, played by Sissy Spacek, who possesses telekinetic powers and uses it against her bullies. In honor of the spooky season, HELLO! takes a closer look at where the actress is today and what also happened to her onscreen mother, Piper Laurie, who portrayed the controlling Margaret White.
Jack Fisk and Sissy Spacek at the 96th Annual Academy Awards
Home life
Since 1978, Sissy has resided on a farm in rural Virginia near Charlottesville with her husband, Jack Fisk. The couple, who tied the knot back in 1974, share two daughters – Schuyler and Madison – and are the proud grandparents to one girl and one boy. "Mainly, I’ve been saying yes to my grandchildren. I have two – a four-year-old girl and her five-year-old brother," she told Women's Weekly. "They’re just so entertaining and precious, so I’m enjoying them and spending a lot of time with them. And then I’ve been working a lot."
Sissy continued: "My oldest daughter, Schuyler Fisk, is the mother of the two little precious children that we’re all so close to. She’s a musician and she’s recording and doing really wonderful. She’s not touring now because she’s got a Hallmark series called The Chicken Sisters that she’s starring in. My younger daughter, Madison Fisk, is a very talented artist, and she’s having shows, selling work and working in her studio. She has a horse and she rides a lot. She paints and sculpts and shows, and rides. And she’s happy. We all kind of came home during the pandemic, and we are all still here."
Sissy Spacek in Carrie
Almost turned down Carrie
During an interview with Women's Weekly, Sissy admitted that she almost turned down the role of Carrie. "I was thinking about that the other day, and it just made me laugh because that was when I was sending scripts to my parents. I said, 'What do you think about this?' And they wrote back after reading it, and they said, 'We don’t know about this one. This one’s kind of odd,'" she shared. "You know, it could have gone either way. But I was in such capable hands with Brian De Palma, who directed it. And it was a wonderful cast. It just was one of those times when everything came together and everybody did their best work."
Sissy Spacek at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival
Acting career
Sissy has continued acting throughout the years with several television roles, including Bloodline, Castle Rock, Homecoming, and Night Sky. She starred alongside her daughter, Schuyler, in the 2022 film Sam & Kate.
Sissy reflected on her career while looking to the future
The future
The now 75-year-old reflected on the uncertainties of the acting world during a conversation with Women’s Weekly, sharing that, if not for acting, she would have pursued a career in music. "But that’s kind of the nature of the beast with any type of artist. You never really know where your next project is coming from. It takes a certain kind of person to deal with that, but I’ve never looked back. And I didn’t work constantly. Usually, I did one film a year – maybe two sometimes – and it really worked out great," she said. "I feel so grateful that I stumbled into this career. I wanted to be a musician, which is another career that’s hard to sustain."
Piper Laurie passed away in 2023
Piper Laurie
Sissy's onscreen mother in Carrie was portrayed by Piper Laurie. The actress passed away in October 2023 at the age of 91. The film earned her an Oscar nomination, marking a return to the spotlight for Laurie after a 15-year hiatus from Hollywood. Prior to her role in Carrie, Piper starred in Paul Newman's 1961 drama, The Hustler. "I gradually gave up acting," she said. "I started to lose interest. Lots of things were happening in the world, such as the Vietnam War. I just thought it was a really silly way for a grown-up to spend her time." Piper is survived by her daughter, Anne Grace.