Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Eva Mendes approves of Ryan Gosling kissing Emily Blunt in hilarious post: 'Extra proud'
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Digital Cover celebrities

Eva Mendes approves of Ryan Gosling kissing Emily Blunt in hilarious post: 'Extra proud'

The Hitch actress praised her man's work in The Fall Guy

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
New York WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Eva Mendes will always be supportive of Ryan Gosling's work, even if it means sharing photos of him kissing other women!

The Hitch actress has just given her man's new film The Fall Guy her stamp of approval, and same goes for the necessary smooching he had to do on set with co-star Emily Blunt.

The couple themselves met when they starred as love interests on The Place Beyond the Pines in 2012, and have since welcomed daughters Esmeralda Amada, nine, and Amada Lee, seven.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Ryan Gosling on the impact that this daughters with Eva Mendes have on his career

As Ryan's new movie hit theaters, Eva took to Instagram to commemorate the movie's accomplishments in the box office and praise whoever had given it rave reviews.

"Did you know?! @thefallguymovie is the FIRST non superhero movie to open the summer box office in 17 years!" she first wrote, before sharing that she's "extra proud" of it.

"And maybe it didn't break the box office but it broke sooo many other records. I'm extra proud of this one," she said, before cheekily joking: "The proof is in my post," referring to the movie poster in which co-stars Ryan and Emily are sharing a passionate kiss.

View post on Instagram
 

Eva added: "I don't usually post pics of my man kissing a babe but Emily Blunt is just that damn good in it. THEY'RE that damn good in it," and concluded, in Spanish, with: "Long live the fall guy!" next to a kissing emoji.

MORE: Ryan Gosling describes rest of his life with Eva Mendes and kids in five words

MORE: Eva Mendes shows off her best Met Gala looks and makes bold statement about star-studded event

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and praise Eva for the hilariously candid shout-out, with one writing: "Girl you are so funny! That's your man period," as others followed suit with: "What an amazing supportive wife!! We love you so much," and: "You are such a supportive and loving wife and y'all are so abundantly blessed! A lovely and refreshing couple goals to see in Hollywood," as well as: "Fall Guy was soooo much fun and Ryan killed it as usual."

Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling speak onstage during the 96th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California.© Getty
Ryan and Emily at the Oscars in March

Though Eva and Ryan are fiercely private about their relationship and family life, and they have never disclosed whether they've even tied the knot, they never shy away from publicly supporting each other's ventures.

MORE: Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes reveal how their daughters really feel about fame, candid response to mom's project

Most recently, as Ryan was promoting The Fall Guy, during an interview with Hits Radio, he made a sweet nod in honor of Eva's forthcoming children's book, by way of his outfit of choice.

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes at a red carpet event© Getty
Ryan and Eva don't make public appearances together

In a video shared by Hits Radio to YouTube from their conversation with the two stars, Ryan is seen wearing a white t-shirt that reads: "Desi, Mami, and the Never-Ending Worries," Eva's recently announced book coming in the fall.

It's not the first time either of them shout-out each other through their clothing, and while Ryan was promoting Barbie last summer, Eva often shared photos of herself wearing t-shirts with "Ken" or "Barbie" emblazoned on it.

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more