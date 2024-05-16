Eva Mendes approves of Ryan Gosling kissing Emily Blunt in hilarious post: 'Extra proud'

Eva Mendes will always be supportive of Ryan Gosling's work, even if it means sharing photos of him kissing other women!

The Hitch actress has just given her man's new film The Fall Guy her stamp of approval, and same goes for the necessary smooching he had to do on set with co-star Emily Blunt.

The couple themselves met when they starred as love interests on The Place Beyond the Pines in 2012, and have since welcomed daughters Esmeralda Amada, nine, and Amada Lee, seven.

As Ryan's new movie hit theaters, Eva took to Instagram to commemorate the movie's accomplishments in the box office and praise whoever had given it rave reviews.

"Did you know?! @thefallguymovie is the FIRST non superhero movie to open the summer box office in 17 years!" she first wrote, before sharing that she's "extra proud" of it.

"And maybe it didn't break the box office but it broke sooo many other records. I'm extra proud of this one," she said, before cheekily joking: "The proof is in my post," referring to the movie poster in which co-stars Ryan and Emily are sharing a passionate kiss.

Eva added: "I don't usually post pics of my man kissing a babe but Emily Blunt is just that damn good in it. THEY'RE that damn good in it," and concluded, in Spanish, with: "Long live the fall guy!" next to a kissing emoji.

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and praise Eva for the hilariously candid shout-out, with one writing: "Girl you are so funny! That's your man period," as others followed suit with: "What an amazing supportive wife!! We love you so much," and: "You are such a supportive and loving wife and y'all are so abundantly blessed! A lovely and refreshing couple goals to see in Hollywood," as well as: "Fall Guy was soooo much fun and Ryan killed it as usual."

© Getty Ryan and Emily at the Oscars in March

Though Eva and Ryan are fiercely private about their relationship and family life, and they have never disclosed whether they've even tied the knot, they never shy away from publicly supporting each other's ventures.

Most recently, as Ryan was promoting The Fall Guy, during an interview with Hits Radio, he made a sweet nod in honor of Eva's forthcoming children's book, by way of his outfit of choice.

© Getty Ryan and Eva don't make public appearances together

In a video shared by Hits Radio to YouTube from their conversation with the two stars, Ryan is seen wearing a white t-shirt that reads: "Desi, Mami, and the Never-Ending Worries," Eva's recently announced book coming in the fall.

It's not the first time either of them shout-out each other through their clothing, and while Ryan was promoting Barbie last summer, Eva often shared photos of herself wearing t-shirts with "Ken" or "Barbie" emblazoned on it.