Jennifer Hudson celebrates new milestone with boyfriend Common in latest update – and fans 'can't wait'

Jennifer Hudson and her boyfriend Common have more than just their budding romance to celebrate together.

The morning talk show host, 42, and the rapper, 52, finally confirmed their romance earlier this year after over a year of dating rumors they'd played coy about.

And though they've already taken their love to morning television – and teased marriage – when they confirmed that they were dating, now they are headed together to the big screen together.

On Tuesday, Jennifer took to Instagram to celebrate the upcoming release of her latest movie, Breathe, out on April 26, which features none other than Common himself.

She first posted a behind-the-scenes photo of her sitting on a director's chair on set, wearing a Spelman College sweatshirt, followed by two other on-set photos – including one in which she's wearing a breathing mask – as well as one of the film's poster.

The thriller, which also stars Milla Jovovich, Sam Worthington, Quvenzhané Wallis and Raúl Castillo, among others, follows Maya (Jennifer) and her young daughter, Zora (Quvenzhané), who are forced to live underground "when Earth is left uninhabitable due to a lack of oxygen," per IMDb.

The plot further reads: "When a mysterious couple arrive and claim to know the fate of Maya's husband, she tentatively agrees to let them into the bunker. However, mother and daughter soon find themselves in a fight for survival when the truth about the strangers comes to light."

"I hear y'all like my @spelman_college sweatshirt?? Be sure to go see 'Breathe' – in select theaters and on demand this Friday, April 26!" Jennifer wrote in her caption.

© Instagram Jennifer shared some behind-the-scenes photos from set

Fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post to express their excitement, with one writing: "Can't wait to watch the movie!!" as others followed suit with: "Love it!!!" and: "Can't wait to see the movie!" as well as: "I definitely want to see it!"

© Getty The actress and the rapper in 2017

Jennifer and Common confirmed their relationship in January, when he came on to her talk show, The Jennifer Hudson Show. "Let's get down to business, Mr. Common," Jennifer started, before cheekily asking him: "I'm a host, and so I have to ask you this question, because everybody always wants to know this. Are you dating anyone?"

© Getty The two were friends for years before they started dating

He revealed he was in fact dating "one of the most beautiful people I've ever met, in life," and cheekily revealed it was the host herself when he said: "She's smart. She loves God. She has something real down-to-earth about her. She's talented. But I set my standard kind of high because she had to have an EGOT," adding: "She had to win an Oscar [for] her first movie. I set my standard high. She had to get her own talk show."

Jennifer achieved the coveted EGOT status (reserved for recipients of an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award) in 2022, when she won a Tony for her role as co-producer of "A Strange Loop," which won best musical that year.

