The Hunting Wives star teases 'wild' new twist for season 2

The Hunting Wives star Brittany Snow has teased a "wild" new twist is on the way for season two when the show returns to Netflix and ITVX later in 2026.

First premiering in July in the US and December in the UK, the steamy eight-parter follows Sophie O'Neil, played by Brittany Snow, a timid woman who moves from Boston to Maple Brook, East Texas, with her husband Graham (Evan Jonigkeit). There, she meets an intriguing group of women, including socialite Margo, who entices her into a world of secrets and illicit affairs.

Adapted from May Cobb's steamy 2021 novel, the show became a huge hit for US audiences last year, racking up more than two billion minutes viewed during its peak week. Meanwhile, the series remains at number six on ITVX's most-streamed chart.

With filming for season two now underway, fans can expect the next chapter to deliver all the "sex, secrets and gun-slinging huns" that made the first instalment such a hit.

© Steve Dietl,Netflix/Starz Brittany Snow teases The Hunting Wives season 2 Speaking to Entertainment Tonight on the Golden Globes red carpet, Brittany reflected on the "wild" experience of returning to The Hunting Wives alongside co-stars Malin Akerman and Jaime Ray Newman. "Every script is a new adventure," she said. "They said that we couldn't top last year and somehow I think we are doing it.

© Steve Dietl,Netflix/Starz "I'm surprised. And I even knew what was coming, a little bit. So, I think people are going to be very shocked, I think people are going to be angry. I think people are going to be surprised and excited. I don't know if that's a good or bad thing to say, but definitely people should watch." When asked about her own reaction to the new storylines, Brittany added: "I stood up on my couch. Someone dies. I won't tell you who. That is a wild play. Wild behaviour." With production in full swing, season two is expected to land later in 2026.

© Steve Dietl,Netflix/Starz What is The Hunting Wives Season 2 about? Executive producer Rebecca Cutter has revealed that season two will deliver "another sexy, twisted, [explicit] crazy ride through Maple Brook." The official synopsis reads: "Sophie and Margo are on the outs. But soon enough, old secrets and new foes force them back together. As they play their dangerous games, the question arises: Are they the hunters or the hunted?"

© Steve Dietl Who stars in The Hunting Wives Season 2? Brittany Snow and Malin Akerman are due to reprise their roles as Sophie and Margo (and yes, Margo's wig will be in attendance). They're joined once again by Jaime Ray Newman (Callie), Evan Jonigkeit (Graham) and George Ferrier (Brad). Karen Rodriguez (Deputy Salazar) and Hunter Emery (Deputy Flynn) also star, alongside Branton Box as Sheriff Jonny.

© Getty Images for SiriusXM John Stamos is joining the cast for season 2 Season two also introduces several new faces, including John Stamos (Palm Royale, You, Big Shot), who will play Chase Brylan, Dale Dickey (Winter's Bone, True Blood, Fallout) as Zelda Moffitt, Cam Gigandet (Violent Night, Burlesque) as Gentle John Moffitt, Kim Matula (Saturday Night, LA to Vegas) as Nadia Kelly and Alex Fitzalan (The Wilds, Chevalier) as Lincoln Trout.

The Hunting Wives is available to watch on ITVX in the UK and on Netflix in the US.