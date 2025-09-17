Brittany Snow says this helped her hair to 'grow faster'

Brittany Snow is definitely having her moment, with The Hunting Wives actress topping the best dressed list at the Emmys. Her pink shimmering gown was stunning, as was the warmth between her and her Netflix co-star Malin Akerman - we want to be in their friendship circle! I for one was stunned by how gorgeous Brittany looked, with her flawless face card and glossy blonde locks.

And since I'm always searching for hair growth wonders that actually work, I stumbled across an interview with Brittany for The Strategist in which she listed some of her favorite products - and one was a hair growth supplement that I am keen to try.

It seems Brittany did the thing many of us do; cut their hair off and then regret it. In the interview, she explains how she recently cut her hair short but is "trying desperately to get it long again."

© Getty Brittany topped this year's best dressed at the Emmys

And it's the Nutrafol Hair-Growth Supplements that Brittany said helped to not only grow her hair, but strengthen it too. "It just takes a long time when you’re blonde" she explains. "It grows and then it breaks and it grows and breaks, and I feel like these vitamins actually have helped a lot with the nature of my hair. It has only been a year of using it, but I do feel like it’s making my hair grow faster."

It's fitting that the 39-year-old actress speaks about hair, as it's a hot topic on her Netflix show The Hunting Wives. Viewers have been declaring her co-star Malin Akerman's character Margo's wigs as "scene stealers", so ill-fitting that they were. (The actress has since revealed a series of blunders which meant she had to wear a wig that the team found, rather than one had been fitted for her.)

But back to Brittany, who has been something of a hair chameleon over the years, switching from blond to red to brunette and back again.

The supplements she says she uses are highly sought after on Amazon, and designed to target the six roots of hair loss in women; stress, nutrition, hormones, lifestyle, metabolism and aging.

According to the brand, it can take between 3-6 months for users to see a difference in their hair, with four capsules designed to be taken daily.

There's other products in the range to support the work of the supplements too, including a shampoo, condition and scalp serum. As you'd expect, the brand suggests using all products within a regime to see the best results, which include hair growth, less shedding and stronger hair.

Other hair loss products celebrities swear by include Fulvic shampoo, a favorite of chef Nigella Lawson ("a joy" she called it in this article), Kristin Davis is a fan of Highbrow Hippie's Root Replenish Growth Serum, Sharon Stone and Augustins Bader and Jennifer Garner is believed to use Virtue Healing Hair Oil. As someone myself who has - and does - suffer thinning hair, I tried a LED hair growth treatment to encourage growth. Read my review of the Amazon product here.

© Getty The Hunting Wives stars Malin Akerman and Brittany Snow at the MTV Awards

What are verified shoppers saying about Nutrafol Women's Hair Growth Supplements?

I've had a good read of the most recent reviews of the product and many are extremely complimentary, with shoppers saying they're "genuinely impressed" with the results and that hair was found to be thicker, stronger and growing when it hadn't been.

One of the resounding remarks I noticed was that it takes time. Some of the reviewers noted that they only work if you are meticulous about taking them daily, and that you have to "stick with it" to see results.

Some also noted that the supplements are a lot to swallow, so best taken with food.