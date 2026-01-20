Is Kelly Clarkson quitting her talk show? Everything we know

Following a six-year tenure on screens, Kelly Clarkson's reign may be coming to an end after its current season. According to reports from Page Six, the 43-year-old is set to quit her eponymous talk show after the seventh season.

HELLO! has contacted representatives for Kelly for comments but have not yet heard back. The Kelly Clarkson Show debuted in 2019 and is currently in its seventh season, which premiered in September 2025. Back in May last year, the show celebrated its 1000th episode.

Speculation about Kelly’s exit has been growing since last year, following a series of unexplained absences and her increasing focus on other ventures, including her most important role as a mother to River Rose and Remington.

We're taking a closer look at everything we know about the star's potential move away from her daytime television show.

© Getty Images Brandon Blackstock's death The last months have no doubt been especially tough for the singer since the passing of her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock. In a statement posted to his management company's social media on Thursday, August 7, Brandon's family shared: "It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away," revealing that he had been "bravely" battling cancer for "more than three years. "He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time." The former American Idol star and the late talent manager met in 2006, and were married from 2013 to 2022. They shared two kids, daughter River and son Remy.

© Getty Motherhood Kelly is first and foremost a hands on mother and has spoken about prioritizing time with her children. The American Idol winner shared what parenthood has taught her while on the BBC Radio 1 Breakfast Show. She explained: "I guess I'm annoyed by my previous self, you know? You have a baby and you realize... you worried about stupid stuff. In our job, in the entertainment world, we get very self-involved and everything is about you, it's nice to have a different perspective. It's just funny - I'm like, 'Oh God I kinda don't like me before.'" Kelly has also gained a newfound confidence from this era of her life, and she added: "That's another thing that comes with being a mom... I love what I'm doing, but if people don't, okay cool."

© Getty Images New host speculation One frontrunner for the role was former TODAY star, Hoda Kotb, who broke her silence on the speculation back in May. Appearing on TODAY on Wednesday, Hoda set the record straight after she was quizzed by Craig Melvin. The 60-year-old confirmed that she will not become the new host of The Kelly Clarkson Show, admitting if she were ever to return to TV, it would be on the Today show. "Do y'all think – I want to ask y'all a real question – do you think if I ever came back to TV, do you know where the only place I would ever come back to is? Right here. This is the spot," she told Craig and Savannah Guthrie. "So rumors are done?" Craig asked to which Hoda replied: "Delete, delete. Not true."

© Getty New music Kelly released brand new music on May 2 and even performed at the Rockefeller Plaza in New York City on May 6 for the Today Show's 2025 summer concert series. "What’s up?! My new song “Where Have You Been” is out at midnight AND my new video is premiering tomorrow on The Kelly Clarkson Show!! Check your local listings for times," announced the singer on Instagram. "Where Have You Been" is Kelly's first original release since 2023, when she released her tenth studio album Chemistry.