Kelly Clarkson is flawless as she dons skintight dress with plunging neckline

Kelly Clarkson has always looked flawless, but the singer truly turned heads this week with her new physique as she shared a piece of exciting news.

Taking to her social media, the host of 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' showed down her trimmed-down figure, after losing 50lbs, and she donned a skintight sequinned dress that had an incredible plunging neckline. The star added plenty of necklaces to her get up, which just added to her beauty.

WATCH: Kelly Clarkson dazzles in glitzy mini dress alongside Snoop Dogg

Kelly struck a sultry pose for the photo as she stared down the camera, while wearing her luscious blonde hair loose, allowing it to sweep down her shoulders.

In her caption, Kelly made an incredible announcement, confirming some new concert dates, as she posted: "Just announced! I'm coming to Hard Rock Live in Atlantic City for 2 nights on May 10 & 11. Tickets on sale Friday!"

Kelly looked fabulous in her new photo View post on Instagram

Her fans went ecstatic over the news as one enthused: "Already got my tickets!!!!! Woooooo can't wait," while a second penned: "I got my tickets today on presale!!! So freakin' excited… I had tickets to see her twice and the shows were canceled!!! I CAN'T WAIT!!!"

A third commented: "Very beautiful girl and I love you so much," while a fourth posted: "She is so good live y'all! If you're local you have to go see her!" while many others begged the 'American Idol' star to come and perform in their city or country.

© NBC The star's news was very exciting for fans

Kelly recently relocated to New York City, and the singer has also made a dramatic change in her weight, which in an interview with People magazine she confessed that she was losing weight for "health reasons."

"I dropped weight because I've been listening to my doctor," she told the outlet. "A couple years I didn't."

The star has dropped 50lbs

This means not only adding more exercise to her regime but focusing on a healthy diet too. "I eat a healthy mix," said the star. "90 percent of the time I'm really good at it because a protein diet is good for me anyway. I'm a Texas girl, so I like meat. Sorry, vegetarians in the world!"

SEE: Kelly Clarkson gets fans talking with new look featuring leg-baring leather skirt

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson wows fans as she rocks green jumpsuit: 'She looks amazing'