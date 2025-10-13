Kelly Clarkson makes a statement in tiny red hot pants during star-studded show

Kelly Clarkson kicked off her award-winning show on Monday with a star-studded lineup, including Julia Roberts, but it was her outfit that got just as much attention! The Kelly Clarkson Show host looked fantastic dressed in a pair of statement red elongated pants, which were teamed with an oversized long-sleeved white top. The figure-flattering ensemble showcased her slender figure, and she oozed confidence.

Kelly shared a backstage photo of herself standing alongside Julia ahead of the show's air time, which excited fans no end. "Two icons!" one wrote in the comments, while another added: "What a week!" A third wrote: "Kelly you look beautiful as always."

Kelly returned to her talk show on September 29 following a summer break. During her absence, her ex-husband and the father of her two children, Brandon Blackstock, passed away aged 48 after a battle with melanoma, a form of skin cancer. The couple share children River, 11, and Remington, nine.

She addressed her viewers at the start of the show with a monologue, where she began: "It's so great to see all of y'all again. I feel like it's been a minute," before explaining why she chose that song as her first Kellyoke of the season. "I love that song, it makes me feel good. It's a perfect song to kick us off because light has been a constant theme for us on this show since the beginning."

While Kelly didn't specifically address the loss of her ex-husband, she did share: "We have seen a lot in the past six years, and sometimes the world can be very heavy, but I have always said my favorite part of doing this job, and I stand by it, is finding the light and shining it on people who are really trying to make a difference, and just trying to make the world a better place. Sounds cheesy but it's real, [it] makes you feel good," before emphasizing: "That's exactly what we're going to be doing this week and all season, y'all."

Brandon's death was announced on August 7, though Kelly never addressed his passing. A statement from his family confirming his death said he "passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time."

Kelly had issued a statement regarding her ex-husband's health the day before, as she postponed some of her August shows as part of her Las Vegas residency. "While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children's father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them," she said. Kelly has been hosting The Kelly Clarkson Show since 2019 and it's currently in its seventh season. She relocated to New York City in 2023 after her divorce, admitting she wanted a fresh start away from LA.