Kelly Clarkson returns to public eye weeks after ex-husband's death
Songs & Stories with Kelly Clarkson hits screens on August 19 and marks the singer's return to the public eye following the death of her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock

Kelly Clarkson speaks onstage during the SiriusXM Next Generation: Industry & Press Preview at The Tisch Skylights at The Shed on November 08, 2023 in New York City© Getty
Maria Sarabi
2 minutes ago
Kelly Clarkson is hitting screens once more with her new primetime special, Songs & Stories with Kelly Clarkson. The series will air over the course of four weeks, with the first episode premiering on Tuesday, August 19 on NBC. 

Songs & Stories with Kelly Clarkson marks the singer's return to television since the passing of her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock. The series will see the host sit down with several high-profile artists to discuss their career highlights. 

The remaining three episodes will air on August 26, September 2, and September 9. Each hour-long show will see an artist perform "collaboratively and acoustically" with the star. 

"Every song’s got a story, and this special gives us a chance to hear what’s behind the music straight from the artists who lived it. Getting to share the stage with them and hear about the moments that shaped their paths – and where they’re headed next – is pretty special," shared Kelly in the press release.

Kelly Clarkson kicks off new Las Vegas residency "Kelly Clarkson: Studio Sessions" at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on July 11, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada© Getty
Kelly Clarkson will return to screens with her new show

The Jonas Brothers are set to perform on the first installment of the show, with the next few weeks followed by Gloria Estefan, Teddy Swims, and Lizzo.

The primetime special will no doubt see Kelly performing some of her most emotional numbers – a difficult watch considering the death of her ex-husband just a few weeks prior. 

Brandon's death

In a statement posted to his management company's social media on Thursday, August 7, Brandon's family shared: "It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away," revealing that he had been "bravely" battling cancer for "more than three years.

Brandon Blackstock and Kelly Clarkson during the arrivals for the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar© Patrick McMullan via Getty Image
The former couple split in 2022

"He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time."

The former American Idol star and the late talent manager met in 2006, and were married from 2013 to 2022. They shared two kids, daughter River, 11, and son Remy, nine.

brandon blackstock kelly clarkson© Getty Images for FIJI Water
Brandon passed away in August

However, Brandon had since moved on with a new relationship, with a eulogy by Butte Funeral Home revealing he had a "beautiful and loving partner in life and business".

Seth Blackstock, Remington Alexander Blackstock, Savannah Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson, River Rose Blackstock, and Brandon Blackstock arrives at the STX Films World Premiere Of "UglyDolls" at Regal Cinemas L.A. Live on April 27, 2019 in Los Angeles, California© WireImage
Seth Blackstock, Remington Alexander Blackstock, Savannah Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson, River Rose Blackstock, and Brandon Blackstock

"After more than 20 years in the music business, Brandon found his way back to the mountains and the cowboy way of life he always wanted to live. He found a homestead and a love in Butte, Montana," it read.

"Brandon, along with his beautiful and loving partner in life and business, Brittney Marie Jones, started building a life, building companies, and working tirelessly to create Headwaters Livestock Auction and what will live on as his legacy, The Valley View Rodeo in Bozeman, Montana."

Brandon Blackstock died of cancer on August 7 at the age of 48

