Savannah Guthrie reveals her 'new voice' after surgery leaving Today co-hosts stunned

Savannah Guthrie is yet to return to the Today studios, but on Tuesday, she called in via video link and revealed her "new voice".

The host took time off to undergo vocal surgery and has been resting at her home with her family.

But she's well on the road to recovery based on her brief conversation with her co-hosts.

© Getty Images Savannah made an appearance via video link

While she confessed she's still only allowed to use her voice for a limited amount of time a day, she spoke to Jenna Bush Hager, Al Roker, Carson Daly, Craig Melvin, and Sheinelle Jones and said she was doing well.

In the video above, Savannah left her co-hosts stunned as they cooed over her new voice.

© Instagram She's been on vocal rest

She initially pretended she wasn't allowed to talk and used a whiteboard to tell her colleagues in the NY studio that she "loved them." However, she soon caved in and admitted that while she's still on "vocal rest," she's allowed to talk to them for a brief moment to let them know how she's doing.

Craig was the first to say "you sound great," and Jenna said Savannah sounded "beautiful," while Al had a different response!

On December 19, Savannah announced she was stepping back for a while for the procedure. At the time, Savannah shared that she finally discovered the reason her voice has sounded so raspy and husky over the past few years.

"I have found out what it is. I have vocal nodules and now I also have a polyp," she said. "It's not a big deal but I now have to have a surgery real early in the new year and be off for a couple of weeks. So this is my last day for a little while. I just wanted to let everyone know and if you've been wondering do I have the world's longest head cold. No I don't."

© Instagram She's been spending time at home with her family

Savannah explained that the surgery will require her to be on voice rest over the holiday period. "I have to be silent for a couple of weeks, totally silent. Christmas is coming early for my family," she joked.

"I'm really excited about it, this has been going on for years so to have a solution," Savannah said.

Savannah revealed she'll be returning to the show on January 26, but is planning to film a segment about her journey in the meantime.