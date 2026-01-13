Who is taking over Sheinelle Jones' seat on the 3rd Hour of TODAY?

Sheinelle Jones made her debut as Jenna Bush Hager's permanent co-host for TODAY's 4th Hour on Monday, January 12. The big day came six years after she first joined TODAY's 3rd Hour and one year after the morning show landscape changed significantly.

In early 2025, the 4th Hour with Hoda & Jenna became TODAY with Jenna & Friends following Hoda Kotb's emotional departure from the long-running program.

As Sheinelle, 47, focuses on her new gig, who will be taking over for her seat on the 3rd Hour? Well, instead of bringing someone else on immediately, Dylan Dreyer, Al Roker, and Craig Melvin will continue on as the main co-hosts of the 3rd Hour.

The show is expected to utilize a rotating desk of NBC News correspondents to fill the fourth seat in the meantime. After the news that Sheinelle would be joining Jenna was announced in December, Craig told the anchor: "We're, of course, gonna miss sitting next to you every day here on this show."

© NBC Sheinelle and Al shared a desk for years

During her first show with Jenna, Sheinelle revealed her late husband Uche Ojeh's reaction when Hoda first announced she would be departing NBC back in September 2024. He sent her a string of emojis, hinting that her time as a lead co-host had come.

TODAY runs for four hours every weekday, from 7 am to 11 am ET. The TODAY Show is hosted by Savannah Guthrie, Craig, and Carson Daly. Starting at 9 am ET, Al and Dylan join Craig for the 3rd Hour, which is known for its lighter tone and ensemble feel.

Sheinelle with her Today co-hosts in the NBC studio

How long has Al Roker been on TODAY?

While there have been many changes at TODAY, one man remains a constant. Al has been on TODAY since January 26, 1996. He first started as the weekday weatherman, where he coined his iconic phrase: "Here's what's happening in your neck of the woods." Al told People last June that the catchphrase pays homage to his grandfather.

© Getty Images Al has played basically every role on TODAY over the years

Al's role on TODAY has changed throughout the years. He first started hosting the 3rd Hour in 2012, leaving briefly in 2017 during Megyn Kelly's tenure, but returning a year later when NBC went back to the traditional 3rd Hour format.

What are the major changes that have occurred in the TODAY show lineup over the years?

The last two years have seen major changes at TODAY. Following Hoda's departure from NBC in early 2025, the 4th Hour transitioned to a guest-format. Jenna hosted with everyone from Olivia Munn to Maria Shriver before Sheinelle was announced as the permanent co-host.

© Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I Sheinelle and Dylan are friends as well as co-workers

How do ratings compare between the 3rd Hour and the 4th Hour of the TODAY show?

The 3rd Hour maintains a higher viewership average, drawing anywhere from 1.8 and 2.2 million viewers daily. The 4th Hour generally averages around 1.3 to 1.6 million viewers, specifically drawing in women aged 25 to 45.