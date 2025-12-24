Savannah Guthrie shocks TODAY co-star after revealing she 'spanked' a male co-worker

Savannah Guthrie left co-host Jenna Bush Hager's jaw on the floor when she revealed she once "spanked" a male colleague at a workplace holiday party.

Savannah was Jenna's co-host on Tuesday's episode of Today with Jenna & Friends, which was pre-recorded, and shared her party faux pas while answering fan questions during the episode's "Girl Code" segment.

"My office holiday party is in a few days," Savannah read aloud. "My work bestie Jackie is usually 'over-served' and becomes inappropriately flirty at these events. Last year, she was hanging all over our boss, and she doesn't remember it at all. Should I say something ahead of time or roll the dice?"

This led Savannah to respond: "I have to say, as someone who has spanked a network correspondent at a holiday party," before she was cut off by Jenna asking: "Who did you spank?"

© NBC Jenna was left stunned by Savannah's 'spanking' revelation

Savannah confessed that she didn't want to reveal the name on air but did clarify that she didn't touch her colleague, saying it was more of "an air spanking," before confirming that it was "a guy."

When Jenna playfully pointed out that Savannah had "spanked" her before, she noted: "Yes, and I made contact with you. But we're at that point in our friendship."

With her own experience in mind, Savannah advised the fan to "avoid the issue," stating: "I don't think you should say something. It won't be well-received. She doesn't remember it. I don't think any good can come of it."

© NBC Savannah clarified she 'air spanked' her male co-worker

After pointing out that there's a difference between a "work bestie" who may not take the comments as well as a "dear friend," Savannah concluded: "I wouldn't touch it, myself."

Savannah's admission comes after she revealed that she will be stepping away from TODAY temporarily to undergo surgery.

The NBC host announced the news during the December 19 episode of the show. Savannah shared that she finally discovered the reason her voice has sounded raspy and husky over the past few years.

© Getty Images Savannah will be missing from Today while she recovers from surgery

"I have found out what it is. I have vocal nodules, and now I also have a polyp," she said. "It's not a big deal, but I now have to have a surgery real early in the new year and be off for a couple of weeks.

"So this is my last day for a little while. I just wanted to let everyone know, and if you've been wondering, do I have the world's longest head cold. No, I don't."

Savannah explained that the surgery will require her to be on voice rest over the holiday period. "I have to be silent for a couple of weeks, totally silent. Christmas is coming early for my family," she shared.

© Getty Images Craig Melvin wished Savannah 'prayers for healing and recovery'

Despite needing to be on vocal rest for two weeks, Savannah remained positive about the news. "I'm really excited about it. This has been going on for years, so to have a solution," she said.

Craig Melvin then wished his co-star "prayers for healing and recovery," while Sheinelle Jones made a joke that Savannah might "come out singing like Celine Dion."