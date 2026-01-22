The Traitors star Roxy Wilson's private life off-screen: from pregnancy to 'rocky' childhood

The Traitors season four finale is just two days away, and as the headcount in the castle gets smaller and smaller, tensions are rising amongst the remaining players.

With only seven contestants left and suspicions at an all-time high, no one is safe from banishment. But will it be Traitors Rachel Duffy and Stephen Libby or the remaining Faithful who walk away with the huge cash prize at the end of the game?

One of the Faithful hoping to seek out the Traitors before the clock runs out is Roxy, a 32-year-old recruiter who lives in Amsterdam.

Roxy dropped a huge bombshell early on in the season when she revealed that fellow Faithful Judy is actually her mum. While Judy was the first contestant to be banished at the roundtable, Roxy has managed to stay in the competition and hopes to avenge her mother's exit.

WATCH: Are you watching season four?

With the final week underway, find out all you need to know about Roxy's life off-screen.

Who is Roxy?

Roxy is a 32-year-old recruiter living in Amsterdam, who describes herself as a "very open book" and an "empath", which she says can be a "blessing and a curse".

© :BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem Roxy is a 32-year-old recruiter

The first six years of Roxy's life were "a little rocky," which inspired her to sign up for The Traitors. "I think having that lived experience of adapting to different situations, meeting different people, figuring out who to trust, I thought those skills that have come from unfortunate circumstances, would actually take me really far on the show," she said.

Roxy's family life

Roxy was adopted by her mum Judy, a child liaison officer, when she was around five years old. During the dinner party, which was held in episode nine, Roxy told her fellow Faithfuls that she was "told that I would not amount to anything" before being adopted by an "amazing woman".

© BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem Judy is Roxy's mum

Roxy now lives in Amsterdam with her boyfriend, David. She is expecting a baby this summer.

Judy shared the exciting news during an appearance on ITV's This Morning earlier this month. "Can I just say, Roxy's having a baby!" said Judy, who will be a grandmother for the 12th time upon the baby's arrival this summer. "It's due June 12," she added.

Roxy also shared the news on Instagram, posting a photo of her blossoming baby bump alongside two white heart emojis in the caption.

When asked what she would do with the prize money if she won The Traitors, Roxy said she'd love to take her family away on holiday. "I've got a big family," she told the BBC. "I would love to take all of those guys away and just do something nice as a family unit. I'd also use the money to start a family with my boyfriend."