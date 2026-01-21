Exclusive: The Traitors star Alexander Dragonetti addresses possible return to hit BBC show

The Traitors star Alexander Dragonetti has given his verdict on the possibility of returning to the BBC show. The former diplomat appeared on season three of the hit series hosted by Claudia Winkleman, and while he made it to the final, he was ultimately bested by his fellow Faithful Jake and Leanne.

In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, we asked Alexander whether he would ever entertain the idea of returning to the show, perhaps for the celebrity spin-off now that he is a well-known name from the series.

© BBC/Listen Entertainment/James Green

Alexander addresses a possible return

"I think that's what makes The Traitors so brilliant – it's pretty much a one-off experience," he said.

"I had my experience and I'm so grateful for that. I had the time of my life on it. I remember on my first day in the castle, because I came back after the train in episode four or something, I walked around the entire grounds and inside the castle because I wasn't sure I'd be there another night.

"I thought, well, at least I'll have seen it. Every day felt like that to me. I was just so excited to have another day of playing around in this ridiculous game."

Alexander explained that, for him, the experience feels self-contained and, while remaining precious, he would like it to stay that way.

"I got to do so many weird, wonderful things during the game – the train, the cages, the death match, getting out of the coffins and all that kind of stuff. I feel that's very special. I've got my own experience."

© Getty Images for NTA's Alexander made it to the final alongside Charlotte, Francesca, Jake and Leanne

Who will star in The Celebrity Traitors?

As for who he would love to see on The Celebrity Traitors, Alexander said diplomatically: "[The BBC] cast it so well, I would be crazy to second-guess."

After a moment's thought, he added: "I think Tom Hiddleston. There's been quite a bit on social media and I think he's a big fan. I know he was talking about Linda."

Alexander also revealed he had spoken to Linda, the iconic opera singer from his series, about the Hollywood star recognising her.

"I was talking to Linda about that and she was like, 'Tom Hiddleston knows who I am!' which I love."

© Photography: Damien Hockey Location: The Hoxton Southwark

When it comes to The Celebrity Traitors, Alexander believes there's one fundamental factor that makes the cast so compelling.

"I think that might be the model – get people who are super fans of the show. That's the key. They've always done that. They've never gone to people who just want the notoriety.

"They've gone to people who want to play the game and I think that's why the celebrity version worked so well. They were there to play. Then you get people like Jonathan Ross fanning it, hamming it up and delivering a great exit speech – exactly the way it should be played."

The Traitors returns to BBC One and iPlayer on Wednesday 21 January.